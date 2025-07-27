Aaron Rodgers made a disheartening announcement during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, saying he was “pretty sure” 2025 would be his last ride in the game. Given how repeated health concerns kept overshadowing his seasons with the New York Jets and his advanced age, the news did not come as a shock to most fans. However, the quarterback now seems to be going back to his previous statements, as recent interviews suggest that he may be willing to hold on to the field for some time longer. Aaron Rodgers to extend his time with the Steelers? What we know about his plans to retire (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(AP)

Aaron Rodgers’s statement

"That's why we just did a one-year deal. Steelers didn't need to, you know, put any extra years on that or anything. So, this was really about finishing with a lot of love and fun and peace for the career that I've had,” the 41-year-old quarterback said during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, which led many to guess that his season might be his last.

However, the player suggested the opposite during a recent media interaction at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp in Latrobe, where he hinted at leaving a door open to return the following season as well. When asked if he still held on to his earlier statements on taking retirement, the player replied, “Yeah, I might go into the season like that. I might not." This has led many to question his earlier decision.

Rodgers officially signed with the Steelers a few weeks before training camp started, following months of speculation. He became a free agent for the first time in his career after being released by the New York Jets. It would be an understatement to say that, given his illustrious career, the player faces great expectations from fans and the Steelers alike to deliver results. Despite spending most of his time with the Jets in the trainer’s room, he is now preparing for this season in full swing and seems to be back on his feet.

Rodgers recently got married to someone whose identity remains concealed over this offseason.

– By Stuti Gupta