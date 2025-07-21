Where does Aaron Rodgers stand as QB this season? Latest rankings will shock you

Aaron Rodgers joining the Pittsburgh Steelers instilled hopes of securing a long-awaited playoff victory in the hearts of many. However, the latest projected quarterback rankings released for this NFL season by Sports Illustrated depict that Rodgers may not have all that’s credited to his name. In a shocking move, his low ranking and placement behind multiple rookies on the list have left many questions unanswered. File photo of Aaron Rodgers (Getty Images via AFP)

Aaron Rodgers’s QB ranking for the 2025 season

In a list of 32 players across teams, Rodgers has shockingly been allocated the 21st slot, a prediction which has left many puzzled. The four-time MVP was considered one of the finest players on the field back in his prime, and his recent switch from the New York Jets to the Steelers was viewed as a final bid on the latter’s behalf to secure their first playoff win since 2016.

However, Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated figures this might not be as easy to achieve as everyone had hoped for. “In Pittsburgh, Rodgers will enjoy a more stable organization led by coach Mike Tomlin, but questions remain about how he’ll mesh with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Smith prefers motion and the quarterback under center more often than most. Rodgers has long eschewed motion and prefers to be in the shotgun. How the two marry their preferences could be key,” he writes.

“Then there’s the question of whether Rodgers has enough talent around him. The Steelers traded for a star receiver in DK Metcalf this offseason, but also dealt away George Pickens. If Metcalf is blanketed, look for ample checkdowns with tight ends Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith seeing plenty of targets.”

The article indicates that these rankings are based on expected performance in this season and do not assign much focus or importance to players’ history.

Who has the edge?

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs commands the top rank on the list. This comes after Mahomes’s worst statistical season so far. Many, however, still expect him to guide the Chiefs to the Super Bowl this time and claim the Vince Lombardi trophy once again, as reported by Marca. He is followed by Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills in the second spot, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens ranked third, Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 4, and Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders at the fifth spot.

The inclusion and higher ranking of multiple rookies in the list over a trained veteran player like Rodgers has left many readers shocked. JJ McCarthy of the Minnesota Vikings commands the ninth spot despite missing out on his entire rookie season due to injury. Positive conversations and high praise from McCarthy’s seasoned teammates have led many to build high hopes for him.

Other names like Michael Penix Jr of the Atlanta Falcons being placed at spot 20 and Drake Maye of the New England Patriots in the fourteenth position have also left many surprised, given their lack of experience compared to that of Rodgers’s.

By Stuti Gupta