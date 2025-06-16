Best- and worst-case scenarios for NFL teams in 2025: Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens and more

The new NFL season is months away, but teams are already gearing up to put their best foot forward. For many squads, this means redirecting focus to their offense. With 32 teams vying for the Super Bowl, the race is on to create an offensive line that would allow them to win the championship. Be it the Arizona Cardinals or the Buffalo Bills, each team is relying on a strategy when it comes to offense. Here’s a look at the best and worst-case scenarios for some NFL teams, as per Bleacher Report. Best- and worst-case scenarios for NFL teams in 2025: Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons and more

Top 5 best- and worst-case offense scenarios in the NFL

Arizona Cardinals

The biggest need of the team is a Right Guard.

Best-case scenario: Marvin Harrison Jr. could have a breakout season and Isaiah Adams could support him. This could lead to a solid offensive line, increasing the chance of a Top-5 finish for the team.

Worst-case scenario: Jonah Williams’s knee injury last season resulted in him playing only six games. He also has a history of giving up sacks, according to Bleacher Report. This means Arizona could face serious issues with its entire right side of the line.

Atlanta Falcons

The team needs to focus on Center.

Best-Case Scenario: If Michael Penix Jr. hits the ground running, the Falcons’ offense would get a big boost. The side already has capable players like No. 1 receiver Drake London and back Bijan Robinson to support Penix.

Worst-Case Scenario: If the Falcons are unable to find Drew Dalman’s replacement for Center and Penix fails to live up to the expectations in his first season with the side, the Falcons’ performance may not be up to par.

Baltimore Ravens

The Interior Offensive Line is one area where the Ravens need to focus.

Best-Case Scenario: The Ravens will be betting on quarterback Lamar Jackson for creating a dynamic offense in the league. If this works out, the team will be in a good position.

Worst-Case Scenario: Derrick Henry provided a big boost to the Ravens’ run game in 2024. The 31-year-old may be unable to step up to the team’s mantra of ‘Rinse and Repeat’ due to his age. This could put pressure on Daniel Faalele and Andrew Vorhees.

Buffalo Bills

The team needs to focus on the position of Wide Receiver.

Best-Case Scenario: If Josh Allen gets support from either Dalton Kincaid, Khalil Shakir or Keon Coleman, the team could aim at being one of the top offensive sides in the league.

Worst-Case Scenario: James Cook is heading into the final year of his rookie deal, and the Bills haven't been willing to give him a new contract at this point. Cook had almost 400 more scrimmage yards on the offense than any other player. If a new deal is not reached between Cook and the Bills, the side’s offensive line could be collateral damage.

Carolina Panthers

Like the Bills, the team needs to focus on its Wide Receiver.

Best-Case Scenario: Bryce Young has performed well for Carolina, but his receivers have not been able to support him properly. If Tetairoa McMillan is able to step up to the challenge and Xavier Legette does well in his second season, the Panthers will be well-off.

Worst-Case Scenario: Young has a lot of pressure going into the new season. If he does not have real playmakers to pass the ball to, then the Panthers could end up with chinks in their armor.

