NFL Honors: Lamar Jackson bags MVP award for a second time, Christian McCaffrey wins big

Kansas City Chiefs will go against the San Francisco 49ers during the Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11. Ahead of the big game, major NFL stars came together on Thursday at the Resorts World Theatre for the 13th NFL Honors. The prestigious award ceremony celebrated the best of the best in the league during the 2023-2024 season. Lamar Jackson made history by securing his second NFL MVP win after bagging it for the first time in 2019. Among the big winners for the night were CJ Stroud, Myles Garrett and more. Check out the full list of NFL Honors winners below: Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson, AP Most valuable player, poses after winning the award at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday. (AP Photo/Matt York)(AP)

Full list of 13th annual NFL Honors Awards winners

Most Valuable Player - Lamar Jackson Offensive Player of the Year - Christian McCaffrey Defensive Player of the Year - Myles Garrett Coach of the Year - Kevin Stefanski Assistant Coach of the Year - Jim Schwartz Offensive Rookie of the Year - CJ Stroud Defensive Rookie of the Year - Will Anderson Comeback Player of the Year - Joe Flacco Walter Payton Man of the Year - Cam Heyward FedEx Air Player of the Year - Brock Purdy FedEx Ground Player of the Year - Christian McCaffrey Jim Brown Award - Christian McCaffrey Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award - TJ Watt Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award - Bobby Wagner

Though Lamar won the MVP award once again, he is still seeking the championship title. Every other multiple MVP award winner before Lamar has won an NFL championship. However, Lamar hasn't yet got that opportunity.

2024 Hall of Fame Class

In addition to the prestigious award titles, the NFL also announced its 2024 Hall of Fame class during the prestigious event. The big names that made the list are: