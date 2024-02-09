Prince Harry makes surprise NFL appearance amid King Charles' illness, fails to mention him

A moment of unexpected royalty graced the NFL Honors ceremony last night! Pittsburgh Steelers footballer Cameron Heyward found himself in awe as The Duke of Sussex presented him with the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. This unexpected appearance, following Harry's recent visit amid concerns for his father's health, ended up sparking tons of curiosity and speculation on social media. Previous reports indicated that Prince Harry had returned to the United States. Britain's Prince Harry, middle, presenter of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award talks to winner Pittsburgh Steelers' Cameron Heyward, left, as Keegan-Michael Key looks on during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(AP)

Prince Harry makes surprise NFL appearance after UK visit

NFL player Cameron Heyward, visibly taken aback and overwhelmed with excitement, playfully joked, "I’m in shock. That’s Prince Harry,” as he climbed the stairs to receive the award. For the unversed, Prince Harry took a ten-hour flight on Tuesday from Los Angeles to London, arriving at the royal home at 2:42 pm. Reportedly, his contact with Charles lasted for around forty-five minutes.

“All you guys do on and off the field is truly remarkable,” said the Duke of Sussex while presenting the award via People. "You are role models for millions in the way you carry yourselves and the way you give back. This final award -the highest honor -is all about serving your community. And there's one special man we'd like to pay tribute to now. A player who goes above and beyond and whose extraordinary commitment to helping others is a reflection of his own story," he added.

However, viewers and social media users eagerly awaited any updates regarding King Charles, who was recently diagnosed with cancer. Following his January operation for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace revealed on Monday that the monarch underwent "additional diagnostic tests" that disclosed his cancer.

Previously, a report from Pagesix stated that Meghan Markle was spotted for the first time since the announcement of her father-in-law King Charles III's cancer diagnosis. On Wednesday afternoon, Prince Harry's wife, the Duchess of Sussex, was spotted out and about in her Range Rover in California. On the other hand, Harry, 39, was photographed getting off a commercial flight on Wednesday night at Los Angeles International Airport.