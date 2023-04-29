2023 NFL Draft: Joey Porter Jr. joins Pittsburgh Steelers as first pick in round two, follows father's footsteps

With the 32nd overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected cornerback Joey Porter Jr. on Friday. Interestingly, more than two decades ago, Porter Jr.'s father Joey Porter Sr. was selected by the same team. Joey Porter Jr.(AP)

On Friday, Porter Jr. became the first pick in round two of the 2023 NFL Draft. He did better than his father who was drafted by the Steelers in round three in 1999.

Porter Jr. played at Penn State for four seasons, accomplishing 113 tackles in 86 career games. In his final two seasons, he played the role of a full-time starter and received first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2022.

During his growing up years, Porter Jr. got advantage of his father's involvement with the NFL. After retiring, Porter Sr. had joined the Steelers' coaching staff as a defensive assistant in 2014 and his son received help in learning the skills to emerge as a football player.

Earlier, Porter Jr.'s father Joey Porter Sr. had interacted with ESPN before the draft. Porter Sr. had highlighted how fantastic it would be if his son gets drafted by the Steelers.

"You talk about legacies and a son not only making it, but playing for the same franchise -- that in itself would be amazing," said Joey Porter Sr.

"You couldn't write this stuff in a storybook. It would be amazing to see if something like that happened," he added.