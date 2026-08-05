How Zay Flowers' contract impacts Lamar Jackson's future with the Ravens and why it benefits the NFL quarterback
Zay Flowers has become Lamar Jackson's go-to receiver, posting back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and earning Pro Bowl honors each year.
The Baltimore Ravens' decision to sign Zay Flowers to a four-year, $140 million extension was about more than securing one of the league's rising receivers. It also gives quarterback Lamar Jackson stability with the most reliable weapon in Baltimore's passing attack.
How Flowers' deal helps Jackson
Throughout Jackson's tenure, the Ravens have undergone multiple changes at offensive coordinator while frequently reshaping the group of receivers around him.
By keeping Flowers in place for the long term, Baltimore ensures its franchise quarterback will continue working with a playmaker who already understands his rhythm, instincts and ability to extend plays.
That continuity could become even more important as new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle implements his offense.
Head coach Jesse Minter has previously indicated the Ravens intend to maximize Flowers' versatility by deploying him both outside and in the slot, while also finding creative ways to get the ball into his hands.
For much of his career, Jackson has adapted to an ever-changing receiving corps. Now, he has a proven Pro Bowl target expected to remain alongside him through the prime of both players' careers.
Flowers has established himself as Jackson's most dependable wide receiver, recording back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and earning two Pro Bowl selections.
Flowers earns massive commitment
The Ravens further emphasized their commitment by guaranteeing $108 million in the contract, signaling that they view Flowers as a cornerstone of the franchise moving forward.
The agreement carries an average annual value of $35 million, tying Flowers with Justin Jefferson for the fourth-highest annual salary among NFL wide receivers.
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The extension also makes Flowers the second-highest-paid player on Baltimore's roster, trailing only Lamar Jackson.
"Zay is the type of player we always seek to retain," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. "Tough, competitive, durable, a premier talent and a foundational football player,” he added.
The new contract had been anticipated for months after DeCosta expressed confidence earlier in the offseason that negotiations would reach a successful conclusion.
Why Flowers deserved extension
Flowers also made no secret of his desire to remain with the Ravens, saying in June that he hoped to spend the rest of his career in Baltimore.
The 25-year-old rewarded that faith with a breakout 2025 campaign, setting career highs with 86 receptions and 1,211 receiving yards. He accounted for 36.9% of Baltimore's receiving yardage last season, the second-largest share by any player in the NFL.
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His importance became even clearer when compared with the rest of the Ravens' receiving group, as no other Baltimore wide receiver exceeded 25 catches or 400 receiving yards during the 2025 season.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More