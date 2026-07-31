Where will Taysom Hill play next? 4 potential landing spots for the veteran NFL QB after Saints exit

“I’ve taken time this offseason to think carefully about what comes next for my family and me. I still don’t have a clear answer about what the future holds, but I know that returning to New Orleans is not in the cards,” Hill wrote in the Instagram post.

The 35-year-old, who spent his entire NFL career with the Saints while playing multiple positions including quarterback, tight end and wide receiver, shared the news in a post on social media. Hill is currently an unrestricted free agent and has yet to sign with another team.

Hill could spell David Montgomery in goal-line situations and provide Detroit with a unique wildcat package, offering an added wrinkle alongside Jared Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs.

A reunion with Sean Payton would make plenty of sense. Hill could give Denver another short-yardage option while easing the burden on Bo Nix following his injury-shortened campaign.

With offensive-minded head coach Ben Johnson calling the plays, Hill's versatility could add another dimension to Chicago's already strong rushing attack.

Patrick Mahomes will likely prioritize staying healthy after last season's injury, making Hill a useful option in goal-line and short-yardage packages. He could also complement Kenneth Walker as a red-zone weapon.

As he prepares for the next chapter of his career, here are four potential landing spots for Taysom Hill:

Taysom Hill's nine-year run with the New Orleans Saints has officially come to an end, with the veteran confirming he will not return to the franchise for a 10th season.

He also explained why he decided to publicly address his future at this stage.

“As training camp begins, I didn’t want my silence to be misinterpreted, and as hard as it is to put into words, I wanted to express my gratitude," Hill explained.

Tribute follows Hill's exit Shortly after Hill's announcement, the Saints released a tribute video celebrating his contributions to the organization. The video was narrated by franchise legend and future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, who reflected on Hill's impact during his time in New Orleans.

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Just a day earlier, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis had acknowledged speaking with Hill before training camp but declined to reveal the details of those discussions.