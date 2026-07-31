Where will Taysom Hill play next? 4 potential landing spots for the veteran NFL QB after Saints exit
Earlier, Saints GM Mickey Loomis said he spoke with Taysom Hill before training camp but chose not to disclose the details of their discussions.
Taysom Hill's nine-year run with the New Orleans Saints has officially come to an end, with the veteran confirming he will not return to the franchise for a 10th season.
Taysom Hill probable destinations
As he prepares for the next chapter of his career, here are four potential landing spots for Taysom Hill:
Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes will likely prioritize staying healthy after last season's injury, making Hill a useful option in goal-line and short-yardage packages. He could also complement Kenneth Walker as a red-zone weapon.
Chicago Bears
With offensive-minded head coach Ben Johnson calling the plays, Hill's versatility could add another dimension to Chicago's already strong rushing attack.
Denver Broncos
A reunion with Sean Payton would make plenty of sense. Hill could give Denver another short-yardage option while easing the burden on Bo Nix following his injury-shortened campaign.
Detroit Lions
Hill could spell David Montgomery in goal-line situations and provide Detroit with a unique wildcat package, offering an added wrinkle alongside Jared Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs.
Also read: Travis Kelce physical appearance: Did Chiefs star gain weight after Taylor Swift wedding?
Hill confirms exit on social media
The 35-year-old, who spent his entire NFL career with the Saints while playing multiple positions including quarterback, tight end and wide receiver, shared the news in a post on social media. Hill is currently an unrestricted free agent and has yet to sign with another team.
“I’ve taken time this offseason to think carefully about what comes next for my family and me. I still don’t have a clear answer about what the future holds, but I know that returning to New Orleans is not in the cards,” Hill wrote in the Instagram post.
He also explained why he decided to publicly address his future at this stage.
“As training camp begins, I didn’t want my silence to be misinterpreted, and as hard as it is to put into words, I wanted to express my gratitude," Hill explained.
Tribute follows Hill's exit
Shortly after Hill's announcement, the Saints released a tribute video celebrating his contributions to the organization. The video was narrated by franchise legend and future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, who reflected on Hill's impact during his time in New Orleans.
Also read: Is Baker Mayfield leaving the Buccaneers? Latest contract comments spark questions over Tampa Bay future
Just a day earlier, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis had acknowledged speaking with Hill before training camp but declined to reveal the details of those discussions.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More