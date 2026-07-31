Commonwealth Games 2026, July 31: Check out India's schedule as Neeraj Chopra, boxing stars eye medals
Here is India's complete schedule at the Commonwealth Games 2026 for July 31, where Neeraj Chopra and the boxing contingent will be in focus.
An action-packed Day 9 awaits the Indian contingent in Glasgow, with all eyes on Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and India's in-form boxing team.
Neeraj will chase his second Commonwealth Games medal, having won gold in the men's javelin at the 2018 Gold Coast Games. He will be joined in the event by Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh as India eye another podium finish in athletics.
The boxing ring, however, promises to dominate the day's action. India will have 10 boxers in semifinal action, all of whom have already secured at least a bronze medal. Victory on Thursday would guarantee them a place in the final and upgrade their medal to at least silver, while keeping alive hopes of gold.
India will also begin their judo campaign, while athletics offers more medal opportunities as competition continues in bowls and track cycling.
Here's a look at India's schedule for July 31, Friday:
2:35 PM: Athletics - Tejaswin Shankar in Men's Decathlon 110m Hurdles
3:15 PM: Boxing - Preeti Pawar vs Catherine Mwape (Zambia) in Women's 54kg Semifinal
3:20 PM: Athletics - Tejaswin Shankar in Men's Decathlon Discus Throw
3.30 PM onwards: Judo - Harsh Singh vs Chikondi Kathewera (Malawai) in Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 16 (Match number 3 on Mat 1)
3.30 PM onwards: Judo - Shraddha Chopade vs Jane Massaquoi (Sierra Leone) in Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16 (Match number 6 on Mat 1)
3.30 PM onwards: Judo - Rohit Basir Majgul vs Samuel Ribeiro (Sierra Mozambique) in Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16 (Match number 8 on Mat 1)
3.30 PM onwards: Judo - Asmita Dey vs Eva Ewing (Scotland) in Women -48 kg Quarter-Final (Match number 12 on Mat 1)
3.30 PM onwards: Judo - Yamini Mourya vs TBD in Women -47 kg Quarter-Final (Match number 21 on Mat 2)
4:05 PM: Athletics - Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Rashdeep Kaur and Neeru Pathak in Mixed 4x400m Relay Heats
4:30 PM: Boxing - Ankush Panghal vs Joshua Ofori (Canada) in Men's 80kg Semifinal
5 PM: Athletics - Tejaswin Shankar in Men's Decathlon Pole Vault
5:15 PM: Bowls - India (Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh) vs Falkland Islands in Men's Pairs Sectional Play
5:21 PM: Track Cycling - Dinesh Kumar and Rojit Yanglem in Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Round 1
7:15 PM: Boxing - Jaismine Lamboria vs Rapelang Maselela (Lesotho) in Women's 57kg Semifinal
7:30 PM: Boxing - Arundhati Choudhary vs Rosie Eccles (Wales) in Women's 70kg Semifinal
8:15 PM: Boxing - Jadumani Singh vs Philip Pumulo Mutakela Haoseb (Namibia) in Men's 55kg Semifinal
8:30 PM: Track Cycling - David Beckham Elkachohtoongo and Jemsh Singh Keithellakram in Men's Keirin Round 1
10:20 PM: Bowls - Nayanmoni Saikia vs Mildred Mkandawire (Zambia) in Women's Singles Sectional Play
10:46 PM: Track Cycling - Dinesh Kumar and Rojit Yanglem in Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Final (Medal Event, they qualify from Round 1)
11:01 PM: Track Cycling - David Beckham Elkachohtoongo and Jemsh Singh Keithellakram in Men's Keirin Round 2 (If they qualify from Round 1)
11:30 PM: Boxing - Sakshi Choudhary vs Amber-Jane Wall (Canada) in Women's 51kg Semifinal
11:30 PM: Athletics - Tejaswin Shankar in Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw
11:45 PM: Track Cycling - David Beckham Elkachohtoongo and Jemsh Singh Keithellakram in Men's Keirin Final (Medal Event, if they qualify from Round 1)
12:15 AM: Boxing - Priya Ghanghas vs Lucy Kings-Wheatley (England) in Women's 60kg Semifinal
12:45 AM: Athletics - Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh in Men's Javelin Throw Final (Medal Event)
12:45 AM: Boxing - Lovlina Borgohain vs Tarona Khanum Badi Pasoni Taafaki (Tuvalu) in Women's 75kg Semifinal
1:05 AM: Athletics - Tejaswin Shankar in Men's Decathlon 1500m (Final Event of Decathlon, Medals to be decided)
1:15 AM: Boxing - Sachin Siwach vs Owain Harris-Allan (Wales) in Men's 60kg Semifinal
1:30 AM: Boxing - Narender Berwal vs Nigel Paul (Trinidad and Tobago) in Men's 90+kg Semifinal
1:30 AM: Athletics - Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Kumar Thamilarasan in Men's 400m Hurdles Final (Medal Event)
1:55 AM: Athletics - Animesh Kujur in Men's 200m Final (Medal Event)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More