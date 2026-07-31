Akanksha Choudhary, Pamala Serena slam Varun Yadav, call him sexist and misogynistic on Lock Upp: ‘He hates women’

A heated confrontation took place in episode 29 of the reality show Lock Upp as the last task before finale week arrived. Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Akanksha Chaudhary, Pamala Serena and Varun Yadav were the ones who were at risk and only one of them could be saved at the end, who would reach the finale week. Varun Yadav said he does not care what the other inmates had to say about him.

The task involved the people who had come in to support/backstab the inmates, which gave a big shock to everyone. Especially for Shilpa Shinde and Akanksha Chaudhary, as Vikas Gupta and Sussane did everthing but show support for them respectively. (Also read: Gautami Kapoor apologises to Shreya Kalra on behalf of husband Ram Kapoor for touching her inappropriately in Lock Upp)

What was Varun's gameplay? However during the game, it was Varun who was the last man standing, with the help of Aarush Bhola's strategy. Pamala slammed the two of them for targetting the girls first so that Ram would be saved and then could be taken out. Akanksha also requested Varun not to target her in the game but he declined. After the game, when the inmates entered the house, Pamala said that Varun deserves the tag of a misogynist. She claimed that Aarush told that Varun would not lose to a woman in the task and so they were targeted.

She said, “Laila thinks women are beneath him. The audience is right when they are saying this. You're a sexist pig. He does not like women, he hates women. I feel sorry for anyone who marries you. He treats women as inferior to him.”