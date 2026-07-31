Akanksha Choudhary, Pamala Serena slam Varun Yadav, call him sexist and misogynistic on Lock Upp: ‘He hates women’
Varun Yadav won a task with the help of Aarush Bhola, putting Akanksha Choudhary and Pamala Serena at risk in Lock Upp 2.
A heated confrontation took place in episode 29 of the reality show Lock Upp as the last task before finale week arrived. Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Akanksha Chaudhary, Pamala Serena and Varun Yadav were the ones who were at risk and only one of them could be saved at the end, who would reach the finale week.
The task involved the people who had come in to support/backstab the inmates, which gave a big shock to everyone. Especially for Shilpa Shinde and Akanksha Chaudhary, as Vikas Gupta and Sussane did everthing but show support for them respectively. (Also read: Gautami Kapoor apologises to Shreya Kalra on behalf of husband Ram Kapoor for touching her inappropriately in Lock Upp)
What was Varun's gameplay?
However during the game, it was Varun who was the last man standing, with the help of Aarush Bhola's strategy. Pamala slammed the two of them for targetting the girls first so that Ram would be saved and then could be taken out. Akanksha also requested Varun not to target her in the game but he declined. After the game, when the inmates entered the house, Pamala said that Varun deserves the tag of a misogynist. She claimed that Aarush told that Varun would not lose to a woman in the task and so they were targeted.
She said, “Laila thinks women are beneath him. The audience is right when they are saying this. You're a sexist pig. He does not like women, he hates women. I feel sorry for anyone who marries you. He treats women as inferior to him.”
Akanksha Choudhary slams Varun for targeting her in the task
Akanksha also agreed and said that she was stupid to have defended him all this while, and even fight with Apoorva Mukhija when she had called him a misogynist a few days ago. Akanksha also called him out for targeting her in the game and saying that she only sides with Yogesh Rawat. “Did my visitor target you once? Everyone's targetting me. Then you could have told him to target Ram sir. I will never do this to win, you hypocrite. You think you will win if you target women, that is why you are called a misogynist.”
Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa started off with 15 celebrity contestants, including actors, influencers and reality television personalities. New episodes stream on Netflix everyday at 8 pm.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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