Kyle Shanahan accident update: Police decision and withheld records raise fresh questions about 49ers coach's crash
Initial police records mistakenly blamed the other driver while also indicating Kyle Shanahan violated California's hands-free cellphone law.
New details surrounding Kyle Shanahan's July 14 car crash have raised fresh questions about the handling of the incident after Palo Alto police acknowledged the San Francisco 49ers head coach was responsible for the collision but chose not to issue a citation.
No citation issued
According to the department, the responding officer used the discretion allowed under California law in deciding against citing Shanahan. Police have also refused to release the crash report or body-camera footage from the incident.
“Nothing will be released related to this accident,” a department spokesperson told TMZ.
Shanahan explained collision
Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Shanahan explained that his iPhone slipped from his lap into the space between the driver's seat and the center console of his Tesla. While reaching down to retrieve it, he briefly took his attention off the road, crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a vehicle driven by a 21-year-old woman, who was not seriously hurt.
"I went down to look for it and took my eyes off the road for two seconds," Shanahan said. "And as I was coming up, the airbags hit me in my face and they broke my nose and then they said the visor really gashed me."
Shanahan also showed reporters a photo taken immediately after the crash that revealed the extent of his injuries. He said the impact left him with a deep facial laceration requiring 40 stitches, along with three broken ribs, a broken left hand, a concussion and a fractured nose.
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"It's like you can see my skull and stuff," Shanahan said.
Initial crash data submitted by Palo Alto Police to a California state database incorrectly listed the other driver as being at fault. The same records also indicated Shanahan had violated California's hands-free driving law by handling a cellphone while behind the wheel.
Citation decision explained
However, despite the apparent violation, Shanahan was never cited. In a statement to ESPN, a police spokesperson said the initial fault assignment resulted from "a clerical error."
The spokesperson added that the responding officer ultimately chose not to issue a citation by exercising his discretion.
Neither the Palo Alto Police Department nor the 49ers organization has released an official account of the crash, and both have indicated they do not plan to provide any further details publicly.
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Under California law, traffic collision reports are considered confidential and are generally accessible only to law enforcement and those directly involved.
Citing those regulations, Palo Alto Police denied ESPN's requests for both the accident report and the responding officer's body-camera footage.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More