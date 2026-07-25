Kyle Shanahan car crash: What caused 49ers HC's accident? Scary details of injuries emerge
ESPN says Kyle Shanahan suffered a broken nose, ribs, hand and facial cuts in a July 14 crash near San Francisco. Police said drugs and alcohol weren't factors.
Kyle Shanahan, the San Francisco 49ers coach, has been injured for almost a week after a car crash. But 49ers fans and the NFL community at large got to know about it Saturday after Shanahan's absence from the team's "limited" open training session on Saturday.
The team released a statement on Saturday that their head coach will be unavailable after suffering "non-life-threatening injuries." With Shanahan absent on July 25 (Saturday), the first day of the 49ers' training session of the team, the team said he will join training "on a limited basis" as he recovers.
Coach Shanahan will participate in team activities on a limited basis at the start of training camp while he recovers," the team said. Assistant Head Coach Chris Foerster will take training, the team said.
However, the 49ers have provided very limited information on the crash, leading to the question, how bad was Kyle Shanahan's crash? Here's what we know.
Kyle Shanahan Injuries: What We Know
ESPN reported that the crash happened on July 14 in San Francisco, California. Shanahan's car struck a SUV with a lone driver, who was uninjured. The 49ers head coach, however, was left with a broken nose, three broken ribs and a broken hand. The ESPN report added that he was left with over 40 stitches on his face.
Police in Palo Alto said drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash. “Consistent with our standard release of information procedures in such cases, we do not release information regarding the cause of the collision, or which party may have been at fault,” Palo Alto lieutenant Nicholas Martinez told ESPN.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More