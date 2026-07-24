Tyreek Hill injury update: Will former Dolphins WR retire? Latest on NFL star's rehabilitation and comeback timeline
Nearly 10 months after tearing his ACL, Tyreek Hill remains a free agent after being released by the Dolphins earlier this offseason.
Tyreek Hill's NFL future has remained uncertain after the veteran wide receiver was released by the Miami Dolphins earlier this offseason as the franchise looked to reduce its salary commitments.
Despite being one of Miami's top offensive weapons before his injury, Hill has remained unsigned since entering free agency in February. Whether he returns to the league this year, however, is still unknown.
Hill shares latest rehab update
The 32-year-old shared a workout video on YouTube on Wednesday. He offered fans an update on his recovery. While going through rehabilitation drills, Hill admitted that he is still working to regain strength in the injured leg.
“So it’s about 10 months after doing two surgeries. My left leg is the one that I injured. I have no power in my left leg, so I’m trying to regain all the power back in my left leg. But it’s one day at a time," Hill said.
Will Tyreek Hill retire?
The veteran receiver also revealed that one doctor had warned him he might never walk normally again. Despite that prognosis, Hill demonstrated several exercises and movements that he acknowledged were ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation.
“I ain’t going to tell you what my timeline is, but timeline looking real good right now, man..” he added.
Although Hill acknowledged that he has not fully recovered, he ended the update with an optimistic message, “The Cheetah will be back.”
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That message gives hope: even if Hill's return is delayed or he is unable to play during the 2026 season, retirement does not appear to be part of his plans as of now.
When did he get injured?
Hill suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during the 2025 season, but nearly 10 months have now passed since the injury.
The injury occurred during Miami's Week 4 victory over the New York Jets in September 2025. While making a catch near the sideline, Jets defensive back Malachi Moore grabbed Hill's right leg. As Hill attempted to brace himself using his left leg, the knee appeared to hyperextend.
The awkward sequence caused his upper body to twist sharply while his lower body remained planted, leaving the veteran receiver in visible pain on the field before he was eventually helped off.
Can Hill play in the 2026 season?
For Hill to return during the 2026 NFL season, two major hurdles remain. First, he must complete his rehabilitation and prove that his surgically repaired knee has fully recovered.
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If he can convince teams that he has regained the speed, explosiveness, and durability required to compete at the NFL level, the second step will be finding a franchise willing to sign him as a free agent.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More