What did John Harbaugh say to Giants players? Inside awkward moment involving veteran coach's speech

Addressing the team, Harbaugh declared, “I’m standing up here in front of the New York Giants. The New York Giants. This is the New York Giants sitting in this room!”

The Super Bowl-winning coach is beginning a new chapter in the NFC East this season, but a clip shared by the Giants' social media team has drawn mixed reactions from fans.

John Harbaugh's early days with the New York Giants do not appear to have gotten off to the smoothest start, at least judging by one viral moment.

The New York coach repeatedly emphasized the word "Giants" throughout the speech. However, rather than energizing the room, the repeated emphasis appeared to create an awkward atmosphere, with many players showing little visible reaction.

Coach with Championship pedigree There is little doubt that John Harbaugh remains one of the NFL's most accomplished coaches. At the same time, his closing years in Baltimore suggested that rediscovering championship success has not been easy.

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It has now been more than 14 years since he captured his only Super Bowl title, defeating his brother Jim Harbaugh and the San Francisco 49ers.

Giants banking on youth The Giants are hoping the experienced coach can guide the franchise back to sustained success for the first time since the Eli Manning era.

New York's offense boasts an exciting young core led by Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers, while Harbaugh's defensive expertise has created optimism around a promising unit featuring several talented youngsters, including No. 5 overall pick Arvell Reese, the linebacker out of Ohio State.

Learning the locker room That said, Harbaugh may have to adjust his approach in certain locker-room situations if he wants to avoid moments like the one that recently went viral.

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It is not as though he has struggled to handle difficult situations in the past.

The 63-year-old coach earned praise for the way he managed both the Abdul Carter–Jaxson Dart controversy involving Donald Trump and Cam Skattebo's public comments regarding his own health.