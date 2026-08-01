Chandigarh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said the state government will develop new buildings for 150 government schools as per international standards to strengthen public education infrastructure. Haryana CM announces international-standard infrastructure for 150 government schools

Chairing a high-level review meeting of the School Education Department at his official residence in Chandigarh, Saini said the designs for the new schools would be prepared by studying the best models adopted by leading states and reputed institutions, with inputs from experts.

The meeting reviewed various education schemes and focused on the development of 719 model schools, including Sanskriti Model Schools, Chief Minister's Early English and Excellence Schools, and PM-SHRI Schools.

The chief minister directed officials to ensure that all 719 schools are equipped with essential infrastructure, including additional classrooms, separate toilets, boundary walls, playgrounds, science and computer laboratories, digital labs, smart classrooms, libraries, furniture, tablets and other modern teaching facilities.

He instructed the Finance and Education departments to ensure there is no shortage of funds for the projects and directed that construction work be completed at the earliest.

Saini said government schools would be upgraded with smart classrooms, Artificial Intelligence -based learning facilities, vocational education, digital libraries and modern science and computer laboratories.

He said the government's objective is to provide students in government schools with a high-quality learning environment and develop these institutions as centres of excellence.

The proposed 150 new schools and 719 model schools, he said, would serve as benchmarks for other schools in the state.

Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda asked officials to identify and honour teachers delivering outstanding performance to improve the teaching-learning environment.

He also stressed improving cleanliness, drinking water facilities and sanitation standards in all government schools.

Senior officials of the School Education Department attended the meeting and briefed the chief minister on the progress of ongoing projects and future plans.

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