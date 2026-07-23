Le'Veon Moss arrested: What happened to former Texas A&M RB's 2-year-old son? Details of tragic shooting incident

The report states that Moss was asleep when the gun discharged. He immediately rushed his son to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital, located about 15 minutes from his apartment.

Authorities allege that Moss' two-year-old son accidentally shot himself after gaining access to a firearm that had reportedly been stored beneath Moss' pillow.

According to WBRZ News, the former Texas A&M running back was arrested Monday in his hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on a charge of cruelty to a juvenile.

Former football player Le'Veon Moss, who announced his retirement just days after signing with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent, is now facing legal issues following a tragic incident involving his young son.

Officials have not released details regarding the severity of the child's injuries or where the gunshot wound was sustained.

What are the charges The 23-year-old was booked on a warrant for allegedly violating Louisiana's cruelty-to-juveniles statute (14:93). His bond was set at $25,000.

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According to the arrest affidavit cited by WBRZ, investigators concluded that "due to Moss' negligence, a child under the age of seventeen suffered unjustifiable pain."

Le’Veon Moss’ football career A Baton Rouge native, Moss starred at Istrouma High School before spending four seasons at Texas A&M. Over 32 collegiate games, he rushed 321 times for 1,767 yards and scored 22 touchdowns.

Although he went undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft, Moss signed with the Miami Dolphins as a rookie free agent. However, he retired only days later after citing the toll of multiple injuries sustained during his football career.

According to On3, he received $258,000 in guaranteed money as part of his undrafted contract before stepping away from the game.

Le’Veon Moss’ family Le'Veon Moss is not publicly known to be married, but he is reportedly the father of two sons, Le'Veon Jr. and Love. Le'Veon Jr. was born in 2021 while Moss was still a senior in high school, while Love was born in 2024.

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Based on available reports, the recent shooting incident appears to involve his younger son, Love, who is now two years old. Moss has little activity on social media, with no regular posts on his Instagram account.