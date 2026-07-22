How much salary could ESPN save after firing Ryan Clark, Tom Pelissero, Cam Newton and others? Here's an estimate
The reported ESPN departures have prompted questions about the network's finances, though no official list has been released.
ESPN has begun another round of layoffs this week, with multiple reports indicating that several prominent on-air personalities are among those affected.
According to reports from The Athletic, Front Office Sports and Awful Announcing, NFL analyst Ryan Clark, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero and veteran broadcaster Karl Ravech are among the high-profile names impacted. Bart Scott, Cam Newton and Charles Davis have also reportedly been let go or are expected to be included in the cuts.
While ESPN has yet to publish an official list of employees affected, the reported departures have sparked questions about the financial impact of the move.
Also read: Ryan Clark shares ‘proof of life’ after ESPN firing, backs laid-off employees: ‘I know how you’re feeling…’
Here's a look at how much the network could potentially save in salary expenses following the latest wave of layoffs.
List of major ESPN layoffs
As of the time of writing, the reported layoffs carried out on Monday and Tuesday have affected several well-known ESPN personalities. According to multiple reports, the list includes Ryan Clark, Tom Pelissero, Cam Newton, Karl Ravech, Charles Davis, David Lloyd, Bart Scott and Stephania Bell.
How much ESPN save approximately after layoffs?
Based on these reported and estimated figures, ESPN's latest round of layoffs could reduce the company's annual salary commitments by roughly $15 million to $16 million.
Also read: Why is ESPN firing Karl Ravech? Uproar erupts as network begins layoffs, ‘RIP, Classic Sportscenter’
It is important to note that several of these salary figures are estimates based on their roles and social media posts because ESPN has not publicly disclosed the employees' contracts.
Reported and estimated salary of individuals
Among them, Ryan Clark was one of the first names reported to have been let go. His annual salary has been estimated at more than $2 million.
Karl Ravech's exact salary has never been publicly disclosed. However, considering his 33-year tenure with ESPN, it is reasonable to assume he was among the network's higher-paid broadcasters. Based on industry estimates and discussions on social media, his annual compensation is estimated at around $3 million.
Tom Pelissero's salary has also not been officially revealed. Given his standing as one of the NFL's leading insiders, an estimated annual salary of $1.5 million has been used for calculation purposes.
Also read: Disney layoffs: Hundreds of jobs cut across Pixar, ESPN and National Geographic
Similarly, Cam Newton's ESPN earnings have never been made public. Based on his role and profile, his estimated annual salary is placed at approximately $2 million.
Bart Scott, meanwhile, was reportedly earning around $4.2 million annually.
David Lloyd's compensation has not been disclosed, so an estimated salary of $1 million has been used. Charles Davis' exact pay is also unknown, with his annual earnings estimated at around $2 million.
For injury analyst Stephania Bell, whose salary has likewise never been publicly confirmed, an estimated annual compensation of approximately $1 million has been factored in based on her role at the network.
ESPN’s layoff trend
ESPN's summer layoffs have become a recurring trend in recent years as the network cuts costs while adapting to the streaming era, rising media rights fees and the decline of the traditional cable model.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More