Why is ESPN firing Karl Ravech? Uproar erupts as network begins layoffs, ‘RIP, Classic Sportscenter’

Karl Ravech's time at ESPN seems to be coming to a close. The veteran announcer of Sunday Night Baseball is anticipated to be let go as part of extensive layoffs at ESPN, according to various reports. ESPN veteran Karl Ravech is anticipated to be let go in a new round of layoffs. (ESPN)

On Tuesday morning, Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported the following news. “Karl Ravech, one of the lead voices on ESPN for more than three decades, is expected to be let go as part of a new round of layoffs, sources briefed on the move told The Athletic,” Marchand said.

Ravech's layoff comes after Ryan Clark's departure from the network. These cuts occur as the network integrates the NFL Network following a 10% equity stake acquisition by the NFL. Neither ESPN nor Ravech has publicly confirmed the layoff.

Ravech's departure would signify another change in ESPN's baseball coverage. The network has already reduced its schedule this year after opting out of its previous MLB package. Later, it negotiated a restructured agreement with the league. Ravech recently joined the Foul Territory Network as a host and contributor.

A look at Karl Ravech's career Ravech became a part of ESPN in 1993 and has developed a career spanning three decades at the network. He hosted SportsCenter and Baseball Tonight for many years before transitioning to play-by-play commentary. From 2022 to 2025, he was the primary voice for Sunday Night Baseball.

Additionally, he provided commentary for the Little League World Series during his tenure at ESPN.

Recently, ESPN restructured its agreement with Major League Baseball, resulting in the discontinuation of Sunday Night Baseball broadcasts in favor of out-of-market streaming rights.

Also Read: Why did ESPN fire Ryan Clark? Viral Peter Schrager argument resurfaces amid analyst's layoff reports

Why is ESPN parting ways with Karl Ravech? Here's what Marchand said This decision is part of a broader series of layoffs that follows ESPN's acquisition of NFL Network in January.

Although Ravech is the most prominent on-air figure anticipated to be released, the most significant job cuts are likely to occur behind the scenes at NFL Network, as per Marchand.

"ESPN officially purchased the network in late January in a series of agreements with the NFL that gave the league a 10 percent stake in ESPN. ESPN has spent the past six months sorting out how to make all the pieces from its bases in Bristol and New York coordinate with NFL Network’s Los Angeles operation.

"ESPN’s parent company, Disney, is also expected to conduct a round of layoffs."

Marchand further reports that ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro is anticipated to clarify the rationale behind these decisions in a memo.

Uproar on social media after Karl Ravech's firing Meanwhile, several X users and fans of Ravech raised voice against the layoffs, with one writing: “Ravech, 61, will now need to seek new employment opportunities.”

“It’s hard out here man. It’s rough for a lot of people. Ryan Clark and Karl Ravech getting laid off is wild. The ‘Good Old Days’ of ESPN are officially over. Karl Ravech has now been fired. Not long ago, Linda Cohn retired,” a second user said.

“Most of the others had already moved on over the years RIP, Classic Sportscenter,” a third person commented.

“ESPN has so few people I enjoy and Karl Ravech was one of them. What a joke,” the fourth user chimed in, while the fifth user said, “Not Karl Ravech!!”