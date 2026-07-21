Ryan Clark shares ‘proof of life’ after ESPN firing, backs laid-off employees: ‘I know how you’re feeling…’

Ryan Clark, the former ESPN NFL analyst, responded to his recent firing from the network amid brutal layoffs at the Disney-owned network. Ryan Clark, who was fired by ESPN amid layoffs, shared encouragement on social media with support for colleagues. (Getty Images via AFP)

According to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, Clark learned about his future with ESPN during the broadcast of "NFL Live." He did not complete the show. The former NFL safety addressed the situation and shared his thoughts in a social media post on July 21.

"Sending prayers and love to all those laid off today by ESPN," Clark said on X. "So many of you have poured your life into that company, & I know how you’re feeling right now.

“My hope is as this door closes another opens for you all. God bless!”

Ryan Clark receives fans' support Meanwhile, several people expressed support for Clark, with one writing on X, “Wow…. All the hate is crazy. A guy with a family lost a job. No compassion among everyone is the real problem. He will bounce back but there is so much negative energy on this page. Crazy.”

“Class and grace like always ….. I will be supporting you in whatever comes next. We got you big bro,” another said.

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