Karl Ravech net worth and salary: All we know about legendary broadcaster amid ESPN's brutal layoffs
Karl Ravech, a legendary ESPN broadcaster for over 30 years, is reportedly terminated amid network's massive layoffs.
Legendary ESPN broadcaster Karl Ravech is reportedly being terminated after over 30 years with the network. On Tuesday morning, The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand said that Ravech, who joined ESPN in 1993, is no longer associated with the network.
This news follows the layoff of former NFL star Ryan Clark by ESPN on Monday afternoon. Throughout his career at ESPN, Ravech has called MLB games, the College World Series, the Little League World Series, college basketball, and more. He has also hosted Baseball Tonight and served as a SportsCenter anchor.
On Monday night, Ravech was on the call for the Phillies vs. Dodgers game on ESPN, where the Phillies secured a 10-7 victory.
Karl Ravech's reported layoff comes after Ryan Clark's exit
On Monday, ESPN notified Ryan Clark of his layoff during the broadcast of NFL Live.
According to Marchand, ESPN had intended to inform Clark about his termination on Tuesday.
However, reports said that news of Clark's departure from ESPN was about to surface in the media. To prevent him from discovering it online before receiving direct communication, ESPN chose to inform Clark during the show, as per Marchand.
Also Read: Why is ESPN firing Karl Ravech? Uproar erupts as network begins layoffs, ‘RIP, Classic Sportscenter’
Karl Ravech net worth
Karl Ravech has a net worth estimated to be around $7 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Born in January 1965 in Needham, Massachusetts, he was hired as the host of the ESPN television program Baseball Tonight. Ravech completed his undergraduate studies at Ithaca College in 1987 and obtained his Master's Degree from Binghamton University in 1990. His career began at WHTM in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and WBNG in Binghamton, New York.
In 1993, he became a part of ESPN, contributing to the television shows SportsCenter and Baseball Tonight. Additionally, Ravech has provided play-by-play commentary for the Little League World Series. He has also hosted ESPN golf events, College Hoops 2Night, and College Basketball on ABC. In 2013, Ravech got the responsibility for play-by-play commentary for ESPN's Major League Baseball coverage.
Karl Ravech salary
The specifics of his contract with ESPN remain undisclosed to the public. Contracts at ESPN for experienced commentators typically encompass provisions for yearly salary increases, performance incentives, and a range of benefits. They also receive salaries that reach into the high six-figure or even seven-figure range. Given Ravech's extensive career and significant position, it is reasonable to deduce that he was receiving a high salary.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More