‘Tom Brady not a generational talent’: Ryan Clark rejects NFL legend's GOAT status claim, says ‘I think John Elway was…'

Regarded by many as the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady has always been mentioned in the 'generational talent' claim. But former Steelers Safety Ryan Clark feels that Brady should not be named in that category. Meanwhile, Clark also labelled John Elway, Patrick Mahomes and Andrew Luck in that category, but also felt that Peyton Manning or Drew Brees don't belong in that. Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks after a bronze statue of himself was unveiled in Patriot Place Plaza.(AP)

Speaking via First Take, he said, "I think John Elway was a generational talent."

"I think Patrick Mahomes is a generational talent. I don't think Tom Brady. I don't think Drew Brees. I don't think Peyton Manning are generational talents," he added.

Ex-Lions QB Dan Orlovsky, who was also present, looked confused and urged Clark to explain. But then Stephen A Smith intervened and said 'production' is what makes someone a generational talent.

Brady bagged many quarterback records during his career, including most touchdown passes, completions, games started and career passing yards. He is also the NFL leader in career quarterback wins, quarterback regular season wins, quarterback playoff wins and Super Bowl Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards, and the only Super Bowl MVP for two different teams.

Recently Brady passed his verdict on modern quarterbacks and slammed players. He said, "I don't believe the quarterback position is as mentally developed as it was when I entered the league 25 years ago."

"There was a premium on understanding defenses, on understanding matchups, on I'd say pre-snap reads, getting your team in and out of the right play, and I felt the way I learned to play the position over a period of time . . . you'll truly give your team the best chance to win, to be a field general."

Speaking on mobile quarterbacks, he remarked, "I think it's terrible for the longevity of a quarterback."

"It's certainly very exciting, and it's fun to watch."