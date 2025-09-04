NFL legend Irvin regrets violently stabbing Dallas Cowboys teammate, reveals ‘It’s blood everywhere… I killed this man'

Considered to be among the greatest wide receivers of all time, Michael Irvin has always been a controversial figure in NFL history. In 1998, he assaulted Dallas Cowboys teammate Everett McIver. The incident was triggered after Irvin demanded that McIver leave a barber's chair as he didn't want to wait for a haircut. NFL legend Michael Irvin opened up on his controversial stabbing incident.(AP)

The pair soon began to brawl in the shop, and teammate Leon Lett tried to intervene. During the brawl, Irvin ended up grabbing a pair of scissors and stabbing McIver in the neck, barely missing his carotid artery. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also reportedly brokered a six-figure settlement between the duo, in exchange for McIver's silence and to prevent him from pursuing criminal charges.

‘I barely missed an artery’: Michael Irvin

Recently, Irvin opened up on the incident while speaking to the Club Shay Shay podcast. He said, "This big ol' joker was whooping my butt. It's still not an excuse. I shouldn't have never grabbed the scissors, but I was in fight or flight mode."

"It's blood everywhere. I barely missed an artery. I sat in that room thinking, 'Boy, I'm going to jail. I killed this man.' I thank him again today, and I apologize. He said, 'Man, I don't want to take you away from your kids like you almost took me away from mine," he added.

Irvin spent his entire 12-year career as a WR with the Dallas Cowboys. He was also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007. He was part of The Triplets, which also consited ot Troy Aikman and Emmitt Smith, who led the Cowboys to three Super Bowls in 1992, 1993 and 1995.

On Thursday, Irvin also spoke to BET, where he reflected on his earlier mistakes. "When God saves you and pulls you in from certain things, he's not saving you for you," he said.

"God frees you to go back and get the rest of his people who are in the mess that you were in, to show them that if I came through it, so can you," he added.