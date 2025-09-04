Cowboys' detailed plan to tackle Packers, Micah Parsons revealed; ‘It’s going to be weird'

The Dallas Cowboys made a shocking announcement last month. After months of speculation and up-and-down with team owner Jerry Jones, star linebacker Micah Parsons was ultimately traded to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks. Soon after the trade was finalized, he also agreed to a four-year, $188 million extension deal with Green Bay, including $136 million guaranteed, making him the new highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, as reported by USA Today. Israel Mukuamu #24 and Micah Parsons talk after the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Atlanta Falcons(Getty Images via AFP)

CeeDee Lamb comments

"That's my dog, man," wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said when asked about the trade, as reported by the official website of the Cowboys. “He knows it. I expressed it to him just about every week I could, so I feel like he knows where we stand as far as brotherhood, friendship, and all that. I'm obviously wishing him the best. Hope he has the best season ever. He's Micah Parsons, you know what I'm saying? He's unblockable, he's unstoppable, hope he terrorizes those guys over there.”

When asked about how he feels about facing Parsons in the team’s game against the Packers on September 28 in AT&T Stadium, Lamb replied, “The worst. It's going to be weird, it's going to be conflicting, and I hope he is not in the backfield in two seconds."

"You only can go off your own experience and a lot of people won't even realize half of what's going on, and I understand you want to think about the team, you want to think about everything else, but man you've got to take care of your family first," he said about being in a similar difficult position last season, contract-wise. “This is his first big contract, and I feel like he needs to get everything he deserves, and he did.”

On becoming captain

This season will also mark the first time Lamb gets the honor of leading the team as captain. "That's surreal," he noted. “I didn't think it was real until he gave me the patch, honestly. I've always wanted one for sure, and to lead the troops and for those guys to really trust in me, and that speaks volumes of the organization, they believe in me and my ability to lead. I'm going to take it and run with it.”

"I'm very excited, I can't even put it into words…" Lamb said about stepping into the new field with new teammate George Pickens. “We've got to go out there and do what we do every day as we've been doing and just continue that on throughout the season and never really get complacent or too excited about the moment that we're embracing.”

Besides Parsons, the Eagles lost some other notable names from their defense line, such as Darius Slay and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. "We're very familiar with those guys and Vic Fangio [defensive coordinator]," Lamb said. “I've played them; this would be my third and fourth time this year. His defensive scheme doesn't really change much. He does a great job of really just combo-ing receivers and seeing the tendencies that we run and trying to adapt off them. As for us, we just have to go out there and prepare and play fast.”

The Cowboys are scheduled to face the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, in their regular-season opener on Thursday (September 4).

By Stuti Gupta