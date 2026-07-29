Want a bigger screen without a TV? Best projectors for immersive movies and gaming at home
Turn any room into a home theatre with the best projectors for movies and gaming, offering big screen visuals, low latency and smart features.
Our Picks
Best overall
4K projector
Budget friendly
Value for money
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallXGIMI Vibe One 1080p Full HD Projector, Official Netflix & Google TV, Supports 4k Ultra HD, Built-in Battery (1.2 Hrs Playtime), 250 ISO Lumens(320 ANSI), 2×3W JBL Speakers, Auto Keystone & Auto FocusView Details
4K projectorCrossbeats Lumex Vista Projector 4K Ultra HD [Dolby Audio Official] Android TV, 1080p Native, 1200 ANSI, 300'' Display, WiFi, Smart Mini Projector for Room, Portable Home Theater Cinema, Built-in AppsView Details
₹24,999
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100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
Budget friendlyboAt CineHead M1 Smart Projector, Honest 200 ANSI Lumens, Native 1080P, Auto Focus & Auto Keystone Correction, Adjustable Stand, 6W Speaker, WiFi & Bluetooth, Screen Mirroring, HDMI (Ivory White)View Details
₹12,990
Lumio Arc 5 Portable Home Projector | Official Google TV with Netflix | Native 1080p Full HD | 4K Support | 200 ANSI Lumens | Auto Keystone | Dolby Audio | Sealed Light Engine | Bluetooth SpeakerView Details
₹19,990
Value for moneyE Gate Zen 12X | Official Google TV & Netflix Inside | 100% Dust Proof | Brightest 1200 ISO | Native 1080p Projector 4K Ultra HD | Auto Keystone & Focus | ScreenFree | Dolby Audio-20W Speaker, EGATEView Details
₹32,990
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
A standard TV is great for everyday viewing, but it cannot always deliver the cinematic experience many people want for movies or immersive gaming. A projector can transform your living room into a much larger entertainment space without taking up permanent wall space.
Modern projectors now offer sharp picture quality, low input lag, smart streaming features and powerful audio, making them suitable for both films and console gaming. Whether you want to enjoy weekend movie marathons or competitive gaming on a massive screen, we have shortlisted the best projectors that offer an excellent balance of performance, features and value.
BEST OVERALL
1. XGIMI Vibe One 1080p Full HD Projector, Official Netflix & Google TV, Supports 4k Ultra HD, Built-in Battery (1.2 Hrs Playtime), 250 ISO Lumens(320 ANSI), 2×3W JBL Speakers, Auto Keystone & Auto Focus
The XGIMI Vibe One is a versatile portable smart projector featuring official Google TV and licensed Netflix integration. Built for on-the-go entertainment, it comes equipped with a built-in battery offering 1.2 hours of playtime, making it ideal for bedrooms and backyard movie nights. Delivering sharp Full HD resolution paired with clear 2×3W JBL speakers, it guarantees immersive audiovisual quality. Furthermore, its automated adjustments like auto focus and auto keystone correction ensure a hassle-free setup anywhere you go.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Compact portable design with built-in battery
premium audio tuned by JBL.
Reason to avoid
Limited battery runtime for long movie marathons
lower brightness output compared to indoor-only models.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the compact size, integrated JBL sound quality, and official Netflix integration. However, some find the built-in battery life a bit short for extended outdoor movie sessions.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers ultimate portability, trusted JBL audio quality, and seamless Google TV streaming for casual indoor and outdoor entertainment.
4K PROJECTOR
2. Crossbeats Lumex Vista Projector 4K Ultra HD [Dolby Audio Official] Android TV, 1080p Native, 1200 ANSI, 300'' Display, WiFi, Smart Mini Projector for Room, Portable Home Theater Cinema, Built-in Apps
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Crossbeats Lumex Vista Projector brings a cinematic experience home with its brilliant 1200 ANSI lumens brightness and crisp native 1080p resolution supporting 4K HDR. Designed to project up to a massive 300-inch display, it transforms any room into a high-end theater. Powered by an advanced AI color engine and Dolby Audio, it ensures vivid imagery and deep, rich soundscapes. Equipped with smart 6D auto keystone correction, auto focus, and dual-band Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, setup is remarkably fast and completely effortless.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Exceptionally high brightness level of 1200 ANSI lumens
massive 300-inch max display capability.
Reason to avoid
Relatively bulky and heavy for a portable unit
higher price point.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the stunning picture brightness, large projection size, and robust Dolby Audio performance. However, some note that the unit is quite heavy and bulky to transport frequently.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers theater-grade brightness, brilliant 4K support, and immersive sound output for an authentic home cinema setup.
BUDGET FRIENDLY
3. boAt CineHead M1 Smart Projector, Honest 200 ANSI Lumens, Native 1080P, Auto Focus & Auto Keystone Correction, Adjustable Stand, 6W Speaker, WiFi & Bluetooth, Screen Mirroring, HDMI (Ivory White)
The boAt CineHead M1 Smart Projector is engineered to bring immersive media consumption directly to your living space. Featuring honest 200 ANSI lumens and native 1080p resolution, it renders clear visuals across an adjustable screen size up to 150 inches. Operating on a smart Android UI, it supports direct application streaming and effortless screen mirroring. Complete with auto focus, auto keystone correction, a convenient rotatable stand, and built-in 6W speakers, it provides great value and ease of use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Highly user-friendly interface with smooth screen mirroring
flexible rotatable stand design.
Reason to avoid
Limited brightness output requires a dark room environment
internal app navigation can occasionally feel sluggish.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the easy setup, convenient rotating stand, and clean screen mirroring features. However, some mention that the brightness is inadequate for well-lit rooms during daytime use.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it combines reliable smart navigation, seamless auto-adjustments, and a flexible stand design at an accessible price point.
4. Lumio Arc 5 Portable Home Projector | Official Google TV with Netflix | Native 1080p Full HD | 4K Support | 200 ANSI Lumens | Auto Keystone | Dolby Audio | Sealed Light Engine | Bluetooth Speaker
The Lumio Arc 5 Portable Home Projector is designed for cozy rooms and dormitories, combining official Google TV and licensed Netflix support in a compact body. Weighing just 1.33 kg, it delivers a native 1080p Full HD image with HDR10 support scaling up to 100 inches. It features a sealed light engine to prevent dust accumulation, alongside auto keystone correction and rich Dolby Audio. Equipped with a powerful MediaTek chipset and Bluetooth capabilities, it doubles as a smart wireless speaker.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Dust-proof sealed light engine design for longevity
official certified Google TV and Netflix integration.
Reason to avoid
Maximum projection size is limited to 100 inches
speaker volume can feel low in large spaces.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the clean interface, compact lightweight build, and dust-resistant engineering. However, some wish the peak brightness and maximum screen size were slightly larger.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it features certified streaming apps, a protected dust-proof engine, and a lightweight form factor optimized for bedrooms.
VALUE FOR MONEY
5. E Gate Zen 12X | Official Google TV & Netflix Inside | 100% Dust Proof | Brightest 1200 ISO | Native 1080p Projector 4K Ultra HD | Auto Keystone & Focus | ScreenFree | Dolby Audio-20W Speaker, EGATE
The E Gate Zen 12X is a high-performance home theater projector boasting a fully dust-proof optical structure and an impressive 1200 ISO lumens brightness output. Running on official Google TV and Netflix integration, it projects brilliant native 1080p content with seamless 4K file support. Automatic focus and keystone correction mechanisms ensure crystal-clear picture alignment instantly. Accompanied by a powerful 20W Dolby Audio speaker system, this device delivers high-impact sound matching its vivid picture quality without needing external speakers.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Exceptional 1200 ISO brightness suitable for diverse lighting conditions
robust built-in 20W Dolby sound system.
Reason to avoid
Physical footprint is larger and heavier than mini variants
fan noise can become noticeable during quiet scenes.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers highlight the remarkable brightness level, loud internal speakers, and hassle-free certified streaming apps. However, a few users notice noticeable fan noise during operation.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers professional-grade brightness, powerful built-in audio, and complete dust protection for long-term reliability.
6. Wzatco Blaze Max, Google TV Official, Native 1080P Projector 4k Ultra HD, 1800 ANSI Ultra Bright, Fully Automatic, 1:1 Throw Ratio, 16 Watt, Chromecast, Smart Home Cinema, Blue
The Wzatco Blaze Max is a premium smart home cinema projector driven by official Google TV certification. It features a stunning 1800 ANSI ultra-bright output paired with native 1080p resolution and 4K Ultra HD compatibility, guaranteeing incredible visual clarity. Fully automated focusing and alignment tools simplify setup, while the tailored 1:1 throw ratio provides flexible placement options. Integrated with a 16-watt speaker system and built-in Chromecast utility, it serves as an all-in-one entertainment powerhouse for cinematic enthusiasts.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Industry-leading 1800 ANSI brightness for incredible daytime visibility
Fully automated alignment and throw controls.
Reason to avoid
higher power consumption relative to compact projectors.
Premium tier pricing tier
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers are thrilled with the extraordinary brightness and sharp text clarity even with ambient room light. However, some point out that the price tag is on the higher side.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it provides unmatched brightness levels, advanced automatic calibrations, and true cinematic performance.
7. E Gate Atom 4X Air, Fully Automatic, True 200 ANSI Projector with 1080P & 4K Support | Auto Focus+Auto Keystone+Obstacle Avoid | Android 12 Netflix, Prime, Live TV | WiFi-BT-HDMI ARC, Native EGATE
The E Gate Atom 4X Air is a smart, fully automatic projector engineered for modern convenience. Generating a true 200 ANSI brightness output with native 1080p and 4K media compatibility, it guarantees sharp image reproduction. It features advanced auto-focus, auto keystone, and smart obstacle avoidance technologies to configure distortion-free frames automatically. Powered by Android 12 with direct access to Netflix, Prime Video, and Live TV options, alongside flexible WiFi, Bluetooth, and HDMI ARC connectivity, it adapts seamlessly to any living space.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Smart obstacle avoidance ensures clean picture placement
Comprehensive connectivity including HDMI ARC.
Reason to avoid
Limited brightness output works best in controlled or dim lighting
App store options are restricted.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the smart obstacle avoidance feature and seamless automatic focus adjustments. However, some mention that app updates can occasionally be finicky.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because its smart automation features like obstacle avoidance make setup effortless in awkwardly arranged rooms.
Factors to consider when buying a projector
- Resolution: A Full HD or 4K projector delivers sharper images and better detail for movies and modern games.
- Brightness: Higher ANSI lumens ensure clearer visuals, especially if you cannot completely darken the room.
- Input lag: Low input lag provides a smoother gaming experience with faster response times.
- Smart features: Built in streaming apps, Wi-Fi and voice assistants reduce the need for external streaming devices.
- Throw distance: Check whether you need a standard, short throw or ultra short throw projector based on your room size.
Projectors specification comparison
|Projectors
|Display Resolution
|Brightness
|Smart Operating System
|XGIMI Vibe One
|Native 1080p (4K Support)
|250 ISO / 320 ANSI Lumens
|Official Google TV (Netflix)
|Crossbeats Lumex Vista
|Native 1080p (4K HDR)
|1200 ANSI Lumens
|Android Operating System
|boAt CineHead M1
|Native 1080p Full HD
|200 ANSI Lumens
|Android 12 Smart UI
|Lumio Arc 5
|Native 1080p (HDR10)
|200 ANSI Lumens
|Official Google TV (Netflix)
|E Gate Zen 12X
|Native 1080p (4K Support)
|1200 ISO Lumens
|Official Google TV (Netflix)
|Wzatco Blaze Max
|Native 1080p (4K Ultra HD)
|1800 ANSI Ultra Bright
|Official Google TV (Chromecast)
|E Gate Atom 4X Air
|Native 1080p (4K Support)
|True 200 ANSI Lumens
|Android 12 (Netflix, Prime)
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.