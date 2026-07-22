Need a bigger screen without a big TV? These projectors are ideal for small apartments
These projectors are ideal for small apartments, offering big screen entertainment without taking up much room.
Our Picks
Best overall
Budget friendly
Best design
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallLumio Arc 5 Portable Home Projector | Official Google TV with Netflix | Native 1080p Full HD | 4K Support | 200 ANSI Lumens | Auto Keystone | Dolby Audio | Sealed Light Engine | Bluetooth SpeakerView Details
₹19,990
boAt CineHead M1 Smart Projector, Honest 200 ANSI Lumens, Native 1080P, Auto Focus & Auto Keystone Correction, Adjustable Stand, 6W Speaker, WiFi & Bluetooth, Screen Mirroring, HDMI (Ivory White)View Details
₹12,990
Unlock Personalized
₹3,332x 6 months₹19,990
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
Budget friendlyZebronics Android Smart LED Projector, 4K UHD Support, 4000 Lumens, 100" Screen Size, 240° Tiltable, Auto Keystone, OTT Apps (Netflix, Prime), Miracast, WiFi, BT v5.4, HDMI, USB (Pixaplay 35)View Details
₹5,999
E Gate Atom 4X Air, Fully Automatic, True 200 ANSI Projector with 1080P & 4K Support | Auto Focus+Auto Keystone+Obstacle Avoid | Android 12 Netflix, Prime, Live TV | WiFi-BT-HDMI ARC, Native EGATEView Details
₹7,990
Wzatco Yuva Go Ultra, Google TV Official, Native 1080P Projector, 13000 Lumens, Fully Automatic, Sealed Engine, ARC, Chromecast, Home Cinema, BlackView Details
₹17,990
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
A large TV is not always practical, especially if you live in a compact apartment. Limited wall space, smaller rooms and changing furniture layouts can make it difficult to enjoy a truly immersive viewing experience. This is where a projector can be a smarter alternative.
Modern projectors are more compact, brighter and easier to set up than ever before. Many can project large images from short distances while offering smart features, built in speakers and wireless connectivity. To help you choose the right one, we have shortlisted the best projectors for small apartments that combine space saving designs with impressive picture quality.
BEST OVERALL
1. Lumio Arc 5 Portable Home Projector | Official Google TV with Netflix | Native 1080p Full HD | 4K Support | 200 ANSI Lumens | Auto Keystone | Dolby Audio | Sealed Light Engine | Bluetooth Speaker
Lumio Arc 5 is a compact smart projector built around Google TV and Netflix, making it easy to stream without extra devices. It uses a native 1080p panel with 4K support, 200 ANSI lumens, Dolby Audio, auto keystone, and a sealed light engine for low-maintenance use. The official listing positions it for dark rooms rather than bright daytime viewing. It is best suited to users who want a simple, travel-friendly home projector with integrated apps and quick setup.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Simple streaming with Google TV and Netflix built in.
Sealed light engine reduces maintenance concerns.
Reason to avoid
200 ANSI lumens is better for dark rooms than bright spaces.
Not aimed at users needing a high-brightness living room projector.
Why choose this product?
Choose Lumio Arc 5 if you want a straightforward smart projector with Google TV, Netflix, and easy setup in a compact body.
2. boAt CineHead M1 Smart Projector, Honest 200 ANSI Lumens, Native 1080P, Auto Focus & Auto Keystone Correction, Adjustable Stand, 6W Speaker, WiFi & Bluetooth, Screen Mirroring, HDMI (Ivory White)
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boAt CineHead M1 is a smart projector focused on easy setup and casual home entertainment. It offers native 1080p resolution, 200 ANSI lumens, a 150-inch projection size, Android 12, auto focus, and auto keystone correction. The rotatable design and adjustable stand make placement more flexible than many budget projectors. It also includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, screen mirroring, and a 6W speaker. This is a small-room projector for users who value convenience more than raw brightness.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Flexible placement thanks to auto focus, auto keystone, and rotatable design.
Decent all-in-one smart features for the price segment.
Reason to avoid
Limited brightness for rooms with ambient light.
Built-in 6W audio is modest for a big-screen setup.
Why choose this product?
Choose this projector if you want a budget-friendly smart option with easy alignment, native Full HD, and simple streaming support.
BUDGET FRIENDLY
3. Zebronics Android Smart LED Projector, 4K UHD Support, 4000 Lumens, 100" Screen Size, 240° Tiltable, Auto Keystone, OTT Apps (Netflix, Prime), Miracast, WiFi, BT v5.4, HDMI, USB (Pixaplay 35)
Zebronics Pixaplay 35 is a feature-heavy smart projector with 4,000 lumens brightness, native 720p resolution, and 4K support. It includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.4, Android 11, Miracast, OTT app support, and a 240-degree tiltable design, which makes it more flexible than many fixed-angle projectors. The screen size runs from 101.6 cm to 254 cm. This is aimed at buyers who want strong brightness and smart features, but native resolution remains below Full HD.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong brightness for a compact smart projector.
Flexible 240-degree tilt helps placement in tight rooms.
Reason to avoid
Native 720p resolution is not as sharp as Full HD models.
Basic 1GB RAM and 8GB storage may feel limited over time.
Why choose this product?
Choose Pixaplay 35 if brightness, tilt flexibility, and smart connectivity matter more to you than native Full HD sharpness.
4. E Gate Atom 4X Air, Fully Automatic, True 200 ANSI Projector with 1080P & 4K Support | Auto Focus+Auto Keystone+Obstacle Avoid | Android 12 Netflix, Prime, Live TV | WiFi-BT-HDMI ARC, Native EGATE
E Gate Atom 4X Air is a fully automatic smart projector with 200 ANSI lumens, native 1080p, 4K support, auto focus, auto keystone correction, and obstacle avoidance. It runs Android 12 and supports Netflix, Prime Video, and live TV, which gives it strong out-of-box convenience. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and HDMI ARC. The biggest appeal is its automatic image setup, while the main limitation is brightness, which makes it better suited to darker rooms.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Fully automatic alignment makes setup easy.
Smart TV-like experience with built-in streaming apps.
Reason to avoid
200 ANSI lumens is modest for ambient-light rooms.
Best results will likely come in darker viewing spaces.
Why choose this product?
Choose E Gate Atom 4X Air if you want a projector that almost sets itself up and gives you streaming apps without extra hardware.
5. Wzatco Yuva Go Ultra, Google TV Official, Native 1080P Projector, 13000 Lumens, Fully Automatic, Sealed Engine, ARC, Chromecast, Home Cinema, Black
WZATCO Yuva Go Ultra is a bright smart projector built around Google TV certification, Android 14, native 1080p, and 4K support. Its 13,000-lumen brightness is far higher than the portable models in this list, and the sealed optical engine is designed for durability. It also includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, auto focus, auto keystone, auto obstacle avoidance, and screen sizes up to 240 inches. This is the most ambitious all-rounder here for large-room use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Very high brightness compared with most portable projectors.
Google TV certification and Wi-Fi 6 make it feel modern and future-ready.
Reason to avoid
Built-in 5W speaker is not very powerful for such a large image.
1GB RAM and 8GB storage are relatively modest.
Why choose this product?
Choose this projector if you want a bright, largely automatic home-cinema setup with Google TV and a much bigger projection range.
BEST DESIGN
6. XGIMI Vibe One 1080p Full HD Projector, Official Netflix & Google TV, Supports 4k Ultra HD, Built-in Battery (1.2 Hrs Playtime), 250 ISO Lumens(320 ANSI), 2×3W JBL Speakers, Auto Keystone & Auto Focus
XGIMI Vibe One is a compact portable projector with native 1080p resolution, Google TV, licensed Netflix, built-in battery, and JBL-tuned speakers. Official specs list 250 ISO lumens, up to 1.2 hours of video playback, and automatic focus plus auto keystone correction. It is designed for room-to-room use, casual movie nights, and outdoor viewing with a power source nearby. Recent reviews praise the portability and smart platform, but note that brightness, battery life, and audio are limited.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Very portable with built-in battery and handle-style design.
Strong smart experience with Google TV and Netflix built in.
Reason to avoid
Brightness is limited for anything beyond dark-room viewing.
Battery life is short in standard video use.
Why choose this product?
Choose Vibe One if you want a highly portable projector that doubles as a smart entertainment device and battery-powered speaker-like unit.
7. ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 18, Smart LED Vertical Projector, 3800 Lumens, 4K Support, Dolby Audio, 200 inch Screen Size, HDMI, USB, WiFi, Supports Bluetooth, 1080p Native, Electronic Focus, APP Support
Zebronics Pixaplay 18 is a smart LED projector with native 1080p resolution, 8,200 lumens brightness, Android 9, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, Miracast, and app support. It offers a large screen size up to 508 cm and includes electronic focus, built-in speakers, and flexible mounting options such as ceiling mounting. Compared with the Pixaplay 35, this model is sharper thanks to native Full HD and feels more like a traditional home-theatre projector.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Higher native resolution than many budget smart projectors.
Strong brightness and large-screen flexibility.
Reason to avoid
Android 9 is older than newer projector operating systems.
Basic 1GB RAM and 8GB storage may feel limiting.
Why choose this product?
Choose Pixaplay 18 if you want a brighter, native Full HD projector with broad mounting and connectivity options for a home-theatre setup.
8. [Google TV Official] Crossbeats Lumex Solis Projector 4k Ultra HD, 1080p Native, Android 14 WiFi, 1000 ANSI, Smart Mini Projector for Room, Portable Home Theater Cinema, Built-in Apps, 300''Display
Crossbeats Lumex Solis is a Google TV projector aimed at buyers who want a premium smart experience. It offers native 1080p resolution, 4K HDR support, 1,000 ANSI lumens, Android 14, autofocus, auto 4D keystone, and a large 300-inch claimed display size. The official page also highlights 20W Hi-Fi sound and voice control. This is one of the brighter models in this list, and it is positioned as a room-filling smart projector rather than a tiny portable unit.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Brighter than most compact smart projectors.
Good mix of smart streaming, voice control, and auto setup.
Reason to avoid
More expensive than entry-level portable models.
Not as pocketable as smaller projector designs.
Why choose this product?
Choose Lumex Solis if you want a brighter Google TV projector with strong auto-alignment features and a more cinematic image size.
9. Lifelong Electronics ROAR Projector with 2 Mics | Booming 20W Speakers | Cricket Commentary, Karaoke Party & Room Cinema | 1080P & 4K Ultra HD Support | All Android OTT Apps | Ultra Bright 150” Screen
Lifelong ROAR is built for entertainment beyond standard movie watching. It pairs 1080p and 4K support with a 150-inch screen, two microphones, and 20W speakers, making it especially suitable for karaoke, cricket commentary, and party use. It also includes Android OTT apps, so you do not need an external streaming stick. Buyer feedback on Amazon highlights its loud sound, easy setup, and solid value. This is less a minimalist projector and more an all-in-one room entertainment unit.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Great for karaoke, sports commentary, and family parties.
Strong built-in audio for a projector in this category.
Reason to avoid
Less focused on ultra-portability than smaller models.
Best suited to users who want entertainment features over pure cinema minimalism.
Why choose this product?
Choose ROAR if you want a projector that can handle movies, cricket, and karaoke without needing extra speakers or a streaming stick.
10. Crossbeats Lumex Prism 4K Support Ultra HD Projector for Room, Native 1080P Full HD Home Theatre Projector, 750 ANSI Lumens, WiFi 6, Auto Focus, 4D Keystone, RGB Lighting, 20W Speaker
Crossbeats Lumex Prism is a portable home theatre projector with native 1080p resolution, 4K HDR support, 750 ANSI lumens, Wi-Fi 6, auto focus, and 4D keystone correction. It also includes Android 11, AI Colour Engine, 20W Hi-Fi audio, and a 360-degree rotatable stand. Official descriptions position it as a flexible projector for bedrooms, walls, terraces, and other casual cinema setups. It looks like the more versatile sibling to Lumex Solis, but with a lower brightness ceiling.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good balance of portability and feature set.
Strong brightness for a compact home projector.
Reason to avoid
Android 11 is older than newer Google TV or Android 14 models.
Brightness is still below the brightest room-projector options here.
Why choose this product?
Choose Lumex Prism if you want a flexible projector that can move from bedroom use to casual movie nights without losing much picture quality.
Factors to consider when buying a projector for a small apartment
- Throw distance: Short throw or ultra short throw projectors can create large images without needing much space between the projector and the wall.
- Brightness: Choose a projector with adequate brightness to ensure a clear picture, even if your room is not completely dark.
- Resolution: Full HD is suitable for most users, while 4K projectors offer sharper images for movies and gaming.
- Smart features: Built in streaming apps, WiFi and screen casting make everyday use much more convenient.
- Size and portability: Compact projectors are easier to place, move and store, making them a better fit for smaller homes.
Top 3 features of best projectors
|Projectors
|Brightness
|Native resolution
|Smart system / connectivity
|Lumio Arc 5
|200 ANSI
|1080p Full HD
|Google TV, Netflix, Bluetooth
|boAt CineHead M1
|200 ANSI
|1080p
|Android 12, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, screen mirroring
|Zebronics Pixaplay 35
|4,000 lumens
|720p native
|Android 11, Wi-Fi 6, BT v5.4, Miracast
|E Gate Atom 4X Air
|200 ANSI
|1080p with 4K support
|Android 12, Netflix, Prime, live TV, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI ARC
|WZATCO Yuva Go Ultra
|13,000 lumens
|Native 1080p with 4K support
|Google TV certified, Android 14, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
|XGIMI Vibe One
|250 ISO lumens
|1080p
|Google TV, licensed Netflix, Bluetooth
|Zebronics Pixaplay 18
|8,200 lumens
|1080p FHD
|Android 9, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Miracast, HDMI, USB
|Crossbeats Lumex Solis
|1,000 ANSI lumens
|1080p with 4K HDR support
|Google TV, Android 14, voice control
|Lifelong ROAR
|Not clearly stated in the excerpts
|1080p with 4K support
|All Android OTT apps built in
|Crossbeats Lumex Prism
|750 ANSI lumens
|1080p with 4K HDR support
|Android 11, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth
The research and expertise
I have been covering consumer technology for years and have reviewed a wide range of home entertainment products, including projectors. For this buying guide, I compared projectors based on picture quality, brightness, throw distance, smart features, connectivity, and overall value for money. I also analysed customer reviews on Amazon to understand real-world performance before shortlisting these projectors.
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAmit Rahi
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More