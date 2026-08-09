Kanwariyas showered with flowers from helicopters in Bulandshahr, Hapur

The flower shower was carried out at several prominent religious sites, including Mastram Ghat, Ambakeshwar Dham and Gangerua Temple. Flowers were also showered on devotees along the main Kanwar routes in Ahar, Rajghat, Narora and Anupshahr.

The gesture sparked enthusiasm among the devotees, with major Kanwar routes and religious sites echoing with chants of “Har Har Mahadev” and “Jai Shiv Shambhu”.

In Bulandshahr, district magistrate Kumar Harsh and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dinesh Kumar Singh flew in a helicopter from Hapur and conducted an aerial survey of various parts of the district, showering flowers on Kanwariyas carrying holy Ganga water.

Lord Shiva devotees participating in the Kanwar Yatra were greeted with showers of flowers from helicopters on Sunday as senior administrative and police officials conducted aerial surveys of major Kanwar routes, religious sites and security arrangements across the region.

The administration said the initiative was aimed at welcoming and encouraging Shiva devotees as well as ensuring that the Kanwar Yatra was conducted peacefully and in an orderly manner. During the aerial survey, senior officials reviewed arrangements along the routes and security measures while extending a ceremonial welcome to the pilgrims.

Separately, Hapur district magistrate Kavita Meena and superintendent of police Kunwar Gyananjay Singh conducted an aerial survey of the Kanwar route by helicopter. Flowers were showered on Shiva devotees at the ancient Shiva temple in Chapkauli and the Ganga Ghat in Brijghat.

Kanwariyas carrying the holy Ganga water from Haridwar expressed their appreciation for the initiative. The aerial survey also enabled senior officials to assess security arrangements, traffic management and the service and rest camps set up for pilgrims along the Kanwar routes.

The officials reviewed police deployment at sensitive locations and on major routes and assessed measures to regulate the movement of Kanwariyas and other traffic during the pilgrimage.

SP Kunwar Gyananjay Singh said extensive security arrangements had been put in place across the district to ensure that the Kanwar Yatra concluded peacefully and safely. Police personnel had been deployed at major intersections, sensitive locations and Ganga ghats, while continuous surveillance was being maintained through CCTV cameras and drones.

DM Kavita Meena said the administration was paying special attention to security, traffic management and basic facilities to ensure that Shiva devotees did not face any inconvenience during the pilgrimage.

She said the helicopter-borne flower shower had further enhanced the devotional atmosphere surrounding the Kanwar Yatra and provided an encouraging welcome to the devotees.