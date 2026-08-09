Indian woman explains why she decided to live in Germany over US: 'Mujhe visa ka tension nahi chahiye'

She explained that one of the biggest factors behind her decision was the kind of lifestyle she wanted. "Bahut important hai ye pata hai ki what do you want in your life? Matlab, mujhe chahiye peace," she said. (It is very important to know what you want in your life. I want peace)," she said.

"Yaar, pata hai, 2 saal US rehne ke baad mujhe samajh mein aaya ki mujhe agle 20 saal wahan kyun nahi rehna (You know, after living in the US for two years, I realised why I don't want to live there for the next 20 years)," Khandelwal said in her Instagram video.

Taking to Instagram, Aakanksha Khandelwal, who regularly shares videos about her life in Germany, reflected on her 2 years in the US and explained why she doesn't want to spend the next 2 decades living there.

In recent years, Germany and other European countries have emerged as popular destinations for Indians looking to move abroad for work, education and a better quality of life. While the US continues to attract Indian professionals, some are increasingly exploring Europe for its lifestyle, work-life balance and long-term residency options. Now, an Indian woman living in Germany has shared why she chose the European country over the US.

"Mujhe ye chahiye. I want this kind of lifestyle in my life," she continued, while showing tree-lined paths, quiet streets and a slow, nature-filled environment.

She also said that she did not want to spend her life inside a car while worrying about insurance and fuel expenses. "I don't want to spend my life inside the car, thinking about insurance, paying for benzine or gas," she said.

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Visa-related uncertainty was another reason Khandelwal said she preferred Germany. "Dusri cheez, mujhe na visa ka tension nahi chahiye. Matlab ki main soch ke nikalte rahu apna time ki yaar, mera visa kab tak valid hai (Another thing is that I don't want the stress of a visa. I don't want to keep spending my time wondering when my visa will be valid until)," she said.

Khandelwal added that she has been living in Germany for around 3 years and expects to get permanent residency there this year. "Germany aa ke sirf teen saal hua hai, and is saal mujhe yahan ka PR mil jaye. Ye batao, kitna bada sukoon hai life mein (It has only been three years since I came to Germany, and if I get PR here this year, just imagine what a huge relief that is in life)," she said.

She also stressed that people should think about what they actually want from their lives before deciding which country to move to.

What did social media say? The video prompted a discussion among social media users about the differences between living in Germany and the US.

One user wrote, "Germany is best if you love being alone or very less people and less crowded places with beautiful nature."

"Totally respect your decision but US life is quite better than Europe specially for desis . In Germany you have learn all over and even if you do that you will further in life have other issues . My friend in Europe make half of what I make and yet he pay upto 40% in taxes and for last 5 months he is searching for home to bring his wife and he couldn't find one in close vicinity he has to drive 1-1.5 hours away if he wants a house. US is not utopia but people prefer privacy thats why you see cars although most cities have buses but majority people will drive car and now thats how infrastructure is designed. US is not for laid back people its for those who can keep up with pace and this is what scare most people they dont wanna hustle for years," commented another.

"So true ...usa is overhyped," wrote a third user.

"Usa is for ambitious/hustler people , on the other hand germany is for people who wants to enjoy their life...Fair tradeoff...depends on what your soul requires," said another.