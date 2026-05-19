Big TVs getting too expensive and buyers are now switching to projectors instead
Modern projectors now offer massive screen sizes, Dolby Atmos support and immersive viewing experiences, making them a popular alternative to premium smart TVs.
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Best overall
Superior picture quality
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Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallLumio Arc 5 Portable Home Projector | Official Google TV with Netflix | Native 1080p Full HD | 4K Support | 200 ANSI Lumens | Auto Keystone | Dolby Audio | Sealed Light Engine | Bluetooth SpeakerView Details
₹19,990
Lifelong Electronics ROAR Projector with 2 Mics | Booming 20W Speakers | Cricket Commentary, Karaoke Party & Room Cinema | 1080P & 4K Ultra HD Support | All Android OTT Apps | Ultra Bright 150” ScreenView Details
₹8,999
Superior picture qualityXgimi Vibe One 1080p Full HD Projector, Official Netflix & Google TV, Supports 4k Ultra HD, Built-in Battery (1.2 Hrs Playtime), 250 ISO Lumens(320 ANSI), 2×3W JBL Speakers, Auto Keystone & Auto FocusView Details
ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 63, Smart LED Projector, 6000 Lumens, 150 Inch Screen Size, 200° Tilt Mechanism, Auto Keystone Adaptation, Android, Built-in Speaker, Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, WiFi, 1080p, MiracastView Details
₹7,999
Crossbeats Lumex Solis Projector 4k Ultra HD, [Google TV Official],1080p Native, Android 14 WiFi, 1000 ANSI, Smart Mini Projector for Room, Portable Home Theater Cinema, Built-in Apps, 300''DisplayView Details
₹19,999
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Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Large smart TVs continue to get more expensive as screen sizes increase, especially for buyers looking for premium picture quality and immersive audio features. This is one reason many users are now shifting towards modern projectors that can deliver a theatre-like viewing experience with much larger screen sizes at comparatively lower prices.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
Today’s projectors are no longer limited to basic presentations or dark room setups. Many models now offer 4K support, Dolby Atmos audio, smart TV features and improved brightness for movies, gaming and OTT streaming. Some premium projectors are also seeing discounts during the ongoing sale, making them more attractive for buyers planning to upgrade their home entertainment setup.
Why projectors are becoming better than smart TVs for many buyers:
- Much larger screen sizes: Projectors can easily create 100-inch or bigger displays, which are often far more expensive with smart TVs.
- More immersive movie experience: Large projection screens combined with Dolby Atmos audio create a more cinematic viewing setup at home.
- Better value at larger sizes: Premium large-screen TVs can cost significantly more compared to projectors offering similar screen experiences.
- Flexible placement options: Many modern projectors support portable and compact designs for easier room placement and travel use.
- Improved smart features: New projectors now include Android TV, streaming apps, voice assistants and wireless connectivity features.
The Lumio Smart Projector is designed for home entertainment users seeking a large-screen cinematic experience with wireless convenience. It supports Full HD playback with 4K downscaling support, helping maintain clarity across streaming content and videos. Built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity allow quick pairing with speakers and smartphones, while smart streaming integration improves ease of use. Its compact body suits bedrooms and living rooms, and the integrated speaker system reduces dependency on external audio equipment for casual viewing sessions.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Wireless streaming support included
Compact and easy to position
Reason to avoid
Brightness may struggle in daylight
Built-in audio lacks deep bass
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the compact design and convenient wireless connectivity. Many also mention decent picture clarity for films and streaming content.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for convenient smart streaming and an affordable home theatre experience.
2. Lifelong Electronics ROAR Projector with 2 Mics | Booming 20W Speakers | Cricket Commentary, Karaoke Party & Room Cinema | 1080P & 4K Ultra HD Support | All Android OTT Apps | Ultra Bright 150” Screen
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The Lifelong Smart Projector focuses on portable entertainment with built-in speakers and wireless screen mirroring support. Designed for casual movie watching and sports streaming, it offers a large projection size suitable for bedrooms and smaller living spaces. The projector supports Bluetooth connectivity and smartphone casting, making setup easier for modern users. Its lightweight design improves portability for indoor and occasional outdoor usage. The integrated speaker setup delivers acceptable audio performance for everyday viewing without requiring separate speaker systems.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Lightweight and portable design
Easy smartphone connectivity
Reason to avoid
Average brightness performance
Audio output is limited for large rooms
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the portability and simple setup process. Several users also mention that it works well for casual movie sessions.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for affordable portable entertainment and simple wireless connectivity support.
This smart projector is built for streaming-focused entertainment and supports official playback compatibility for popular OTT applications. It offers Full HD resolution support, integrated speakers, and wireless casting for convenient media access. The projector is designed for users who prefer simple plug-and-play functionality without additional streaming devices. Bluetooth connectivity enables pairing with wireless speakers or headphones, while compact dimensions improve placement flexibility. Suitable for movies, web series, and sports streaming, it balances smart features with easy usability.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Convenient smart streaming support
Easy wireless casting functionality
Reason to avoid
Brightness best suited for dark rooms
Fan noise may be noticeable
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the OTT support and simple casting functionality. Many users also mention decent picture quality for movie watching.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for hassle-free streaming and convenient wireless entertainment features.
The Zebronics Zeb Pixaplay 63 projector combines portability with modern smart projection features including auto keystone adjustment and screen adaptation support. Designed for home viewing and casual gaming, it supports wireless connectivity and large-screen projection in compact spaces. The projector includes built-in speakers and smartphone mirroring support for easier multimedia playback. Its lightweight body and adjustable projection flexibility improve convenience for users shifting between rooms. Suitable for budget-conscious buyers, it offers balanced features for movies and entertainment usage.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Automatic image correction support
Compact and lightweight body
Reason to avoid
Audio quality is basic
Daylight performance is limited
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the automatic adjustment features and easy wireless connectivity. Many also mention that setup feels beginner-friendly.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for portable projection and convenient automatic screen adjustment features.
The Crossbeats Smart Portable Projector is aimed at users wanting large-screen entertainment in a compact wireless format. Supporting up to a 300-inch display, it offers smart streaming compatibility and Bluetooth audio connectivity for flexible media playback. The projector features wireless screen mirroring and integrated speakers for simplified setup without extra accessories. Compact dimensions improve portability, making it suitable for indoor movie nights and travel use. Its balance of portability and smart functionality appeals to casual entertainment users.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large projection capability
Portable and travel-friendly design
Reason to avoid
Limited brightness for daytime use
Audio may require external speakers for larger rooms
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the portability and large screen projection capability. Several users also mention easy smartphone connectivity and decent streaming support.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for portable big-screen entertainment with wireless streaming convenience.
The WZATCO Smart Projector offers certified streaming compatibility along with automatic focus and wireless mirroring support for convenient daily usage. It is designed for users wanting a cleaner setup experience without manual adjustments every time the projector is moved. Full HD playback support, Bluetooth audio connectivity, and integrated speakers improve versatility for films and casual gaming. Its compact build suits bedrooms and apartments, while automatic image optimisation features help maintain viewing quality with minimal effort.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Automatic focus improves convenience
Certified streaming compatibility included
Reason to avoid
Built-in audio is average
Performance reduces under strong ambient light
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the auto focus feature and easy streaming compatibility. Many also mention smooth wireless connectivity and sharp visuals in darker rooms.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for smart automatic adjustments and convenient wireless entertainment support.
This smart projector is designed for flexible home entertainment setups with keystone correction and adjustable projection alignment support. It offers Bluetooth connectivity, smartphone mirroring, and integrated audio output for simplified usage across different rooms. Suitable for movies, web streaming, and presentations, the projector focuses on ease of setup and portability. The adjustable image correction system helps maintain proper screen alignment even when placed at angles, making it practical for smaller rooms and temporary viewing arrangements.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Flexible image alignment support
Portable and easy to reposition
Reason to avoid
Brightness suited mainly for dark rooms
Speaker quality is basic
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the keystone correction feature and simple wireless setup. Several users also mention good portability for casual entertainment.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for flexible placement options and convenient wireless media playback.
The Ant Esports Smart Projector combines entertainment-focused features with gaming-friendly connectivity support. It includes wireless casting, built-in streaming compatibility, and adjustable image alignment for easier setup in compact rooms. The projector supports Full HD playback and offers compatibility with OTT applications and external devices through multiple ports. Designed for casual gaming and movie watching, it balances portability with practical connectivity options. Its compact footprint makes it suitable for users wanting a simple home theatre setup without complicated installation.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good connectivity options
Compact and gaming-friendly setup
Reason to avoid
Fan sound can become noticeable
Limited brightness in larger spaces
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the compact design and smooth connectivity support. Many users also mention decent performance for gaming and streaming sessions.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for compact entertainment and versatile gaming-friendly connectivity features.
Top 3 features of best projectors
|Projectors
|Resolution Support
|Connectivity
|Smart Features
|Lumio Smart Projector
|Full HD
|Wi-Fi + Bluetooth
|4K Downscaling
|Lifelong Smart Projector
|HD/Full HD
|Bluetooth
|Screen Mirroring
|Smart Projector OTT Model
|Full HD
|Wi-Fi + Bluetooth
|OTT Support
|Zebronics Zeb Pixaplay 63
|Full HD
|Wireless Mirroring
|Auto Keystone
|Crossbeats Portable Projector
|Full HD
|Bluetooth
|300-inch Projection
|WZATCO Smart Projector
|Full HD
|Wi-Fi + Bluetooth
|Auto Focus
|Projector with Keystone Correction
|HD/Full HD
|Bluetooth
|Keystone Support
|Ant Esports Smart Projector
|Full HD
|Wireless Casting
|OTT Compatibility
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORAmit Rahi
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More