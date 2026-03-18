I wanted a smart TV, but these projectors are starting to make more sense

Many buyers look at smart TVs for home viewing, but projectors are now offering a practical alternative. With support for large screen sizes, built-in apps, and simple setup, they can handle movies, games, and presentations in one device. Several brands have introduced models with Full HD or 4K support, wireless connectivity, and built-in systems for streaming. Here is a list of projectors in India that can replace a TV for many use cases. Projectors are now replacing smart TVs, offering larger screens, streaming apps, and flexible home viewing options. By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less

The ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY Projector runs on a quad-core processor and supports Full HD resolution with 4K input. It can project up to 210 inches. With 11,500 lumens of brightness and 1500:1 contrast, it works in rooms with some light. It includes HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Miracast. It suits users who want a simple setup for movies or work use. The LED life is rated up to 50,000 hours.

Specifications Resolution Full HD 1080p, 4K support Brightness 11,500 lumens OS/Smart No Key Features Bluetooth, Quad-core Audio Stereo Reasons to buy Bright picture in lights on Vivid colors for movies Easy HDMI audio pass-through Simple lens protection cap Reason to avoid Attracts dust inside quickly Gets loud during use Bluetooth audio lag Random auto power-on

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the bright, colourful images even with lights on and easy setup. Some note good movie quality but complain about dust buildup causing spots and fan noise in quiet scenes.​ Why choose this product? Pick it for budget home movies where brightness matters in casual rooms. Great for everyday viewing if you can handle basic upkeep.

2. Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen Portable Projector Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Samsung Freestyle 2nd Gen Portable Projector offers Full HD resolution with HDR10 support. Its compact design includes a rotating stand for flexible placement. It comes with built-in apps, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The projector is suited for users who want a portable device for casual viewing.

Specifications Resolution Full HD 1080p, HDR10 Brightness 550 LED lumens OS/Smart Google TV/Tizen Key Features Auto setup, portable Audio 5W 360 degrees Reasons to buy Tiny and easy to carry Auto adjusts anywhere Smart apps ready Tilts for any spot Reason to avoid Dim in bigger rooms Grey blacks at night Slow response for fast games

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Owners love the portability and simple setup on walls. Note it's best dark and small-scale. Why choose this product? Grab for travel or quick parties. Perfect portable pick for casual, on-the-go screens.

The Epson EH-TW6250 Projector uses 3LCD technology with 4K PRO-UHD output. It delivers 2,800 lumens of brightness and supports HDR formats. The projector can display up to 500 inches. It includes Android TV, lens shift, and optical zoom for flexible placement. This option works for users building a home setup with long-term use in mind.

Specifications Resolution 4K PRO-UHD Brightness 2800 lumens OS/Smart Android TV Key Features Lens shift, zoom Audio 10W Reasons to buy Bright colours in light Big screen options Flexible positioning Reason to avoid Greyish dark areas Patchy bright colours Noisy fan in HDR

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Many like the light-handling brightness for family rooms. Some find blacks washed out in dark films.​ Why choose this product? Ideal for lit-room movies with easy install. Good for shared spaces over pure dark theatres.

The Lumio Arc 5 Portable Home Projector supports Full HD resolution with HDR formats and runs on Google TV. It includes auto focus, keystone correction, and obstacle detection. With HDMI ARC and built-in speakers, it can handle direct streaming. This model is useful for small rooms or travel setups with limited space.

Specifications Resolution Full HD 1080p, HDR10 Brightness 200 ANSI lumens OS/Smart Google TV Key Features Auto focus, dust-proof Audio 5W Dolby Reasons to buy Sharp on textured walls Easy dark-room immersion Long-lasting light Simple plug-and-play Reason to avoid Needs dark for the best look

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers highlight the theatre feel in dark and clear details. Great for series or games on walls. ​Why choose this product? Best for bedroom binges without fuss. Choose if smart ease and compactness top your list.

The BenQ X3100i Gaming Projector is designed for gaming and supports 4K UHD resolution. It offers 3300 ANSI lumens of brightness and a high contrast ratio. Input lag can go as low as 4.2ms at 1080p. It includes HDMI ports with eARC support for external audio. This model fits users who play games on large screens and need a fast response time.

Specifications Resolution 4K UHD Brightness 3300 ANSI lumens OS/Smart Android TV Key Features Low lag gaming Audio 5W x2 TreVolo Reasons to buy Super responsive for games Bright for day use Vibrant colours and sound Easy image adjustments Reason to avoid Heavy and pricey

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Gamers rave about instant response and clear details. Viewers enjoy bright, lifelike movies anytime. Why choose this product? Choose serious gaming or cinema with low delay. Best if you play competitively or watch in lit areas.

The WZATCO Yuva Vibe Smart Home Projector offers Full HD output with 4K HDR support and up to 300-inch projection. It comes with auto focus and 4D keystone correction. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth allow wireless use. It also supports screen mirroring. This model works for users who want a quick setup without manual adjustment. It includes HDMI and USB ports for wired input.

Specifications Resolution Full HD 1080p, 4K support Brightness 14,000 lumens OS/Smart Yes Key Features Auto focus/keystone Audio Built-in Reasons to buy Clear picture with lights on Smooth app performance Netflix plays well Solid build and remote Reason to avoid Limited info on long-term use

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users like the clear video in lit rooms and easy Netflix streaming. They find the remote handy and the brightness sufficient for the price. High ratings around 8.6/10 from thousands.​​ Why choose this product? Go for it if you want simple, smart streaming under 15k without hassle. Perfect for family series nights.

The BenQ GV50 Projector supports Full HD resolution with laser light output. It can project up to 120 inches and includes Google TV for streaming. The rotating design allows projection on walls or ceilings. It also features built-in speakers with Dolby audio. This model is suited for bedroom viewing or travel use due to its compact form.

Specifications Resolution Full HD 1080p Brightness 500 ANSI lumens OS/Smart Google TV Key Features 360-degree rotation, Dolby Audio 18W Dolby 2.1 Reasons to buy Easy wall-to-ceiling switch Clear on any surface Fun angles and sleep mode Good for bedtime TV Reason to avoid Short battery Slow software sometimes Muffled low sound Spotty auto setup

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users enjoy versatile projecting and vibrant colours in dark spots. Some mention battery limits, but love the convenience.​ Why choose this product? Opt for cosy ceiling viewing before bed. Suit renters or travellers needing quick fun.

The Crossbeats Lumex Pro Projector runs on Android 13 and includes apps such as Netflix and Prime Video. It supports Full HD resolution and 4K input with up to 300-inch projection. Features include auto keystone, AI focus, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth. Built-in speakers handle basic audio needs. It is suitable for users who want streaming without external devices.

Specifications Resolution Full HD 1080p, 4K support Brightness 14,000 lumens OS/Smart Android 13 Key Features Auto keystone, OTT apps Audio 10W Hi-Fi Reasons to buy Sharp picture in moderate light Built-in apps like Netflix Good sound for rooms Affordable home theater Reason to avoid Not for very bright spaces

What are buyers saying on Amazon? People love the crisp display and easy OTT access. Brightness holds up with some lights, making it fun for movies and games. Why choose this product? Select for portable smart projection with apps. Ideal for small homes wanting big-screen fun on a budget. Factors to consider before buying a projector for the home Room lighting: Match brightness (lumens) to your space, higher for lit rooms, lower for dark viewing, to get clear pictures without washing out. Screen size needs: Look at the max projection size and throw distance so it fits your wall or screen without crowding the room. Smart features: Pick built-in apps or wireless casting if you stream often, or basic ports for simple HDMI use. Sound quality: Check speaker wattage and Dolby support for good audio without extra speakers in small setups. Portability and setup: Choose lightweight models with auto focus/keystone for easy moving, or fixed ones with lens shift for permanent spots.

Projector Brightness (lumens) Resolution Smart OS ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 11,500 Full HD 1080p (4K support) No WZATCO Certified 14,000 Full HD 1080p (4K support) Yes Crossbeats Lumex Pro 14,000 Full HD 1080p (4K support) Android 13 BenQ X3100i 3300 ANSI 4K UHD Android TV BenQ GV50 500 ANSI Full HD 1080p Google TV Epson EH-TW6250 2800 4K PRO-UHD Android TV Samsung Freestyle 2nd Gen 550 LED Full HD 1080p (HDR10) Google TV/Tizen Lumio Arc 200 ANSI Full HD 1080p (HDR10) Google TV