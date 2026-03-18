I wanted a smart TV, but these projectors are starting to make more sense
Thinking of buying a smart TV? These projectors offer large screens, built-in apps, and simple setup, making them a practical option for home viewing.
Our Picks
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 58, Smart Projector, 11500 Lumens, 4K Support, 210 Inch Screen Size, Quad Core Processor, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, WiFi, AUX, 1080p Native, APP Support, MiracastView Details
₹13,499
Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen Portable Compact Smart LED Projector with FHD Resolution, 100" Maximum Display, 550 LED Lumen, Inbuilt 5w Speaker, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth & HDMI (SP-LFF3CLAXXXL, White)View Details
₹44,980
Epson Eh-Tw6250 Smart Laser Video Projector - 4K Pro-Uhd, 2800 Lumens, Smart Android TV, 3Lcd Technology, USB & HDMI, Video Games, 4K Streaming, Built-in Speaker, Home CinemaView Details
₹1.08L
Lumio Arc 5 Portable Home Projector | Android 14 Google TV with Netflix | Native 1080p Full HD | 4K Support | 200 ANSI Lumens | Auto Keystone | Dolby Audio | Sealed Light Engine | Bluetooth SpeakerView Details
BenQ X3100i 4K UHD 4LED Gaming Projector | 3300 ANSI Lumens | 100% DCI-P3 | Game Modes with Low Input lag- 240Hz @ 1080p - 4.2ms | Android TV | 10W Speakers | 2D Keystone | eARC | 3D | PS5/Xbox | HDMIView Details
₹2.00L
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Many buyers look at smart TVs for home viewing, but projectors are now offering a practical alternative. With support for large screen sizes, built-in apps, and simple setup, they can handle movies, games, and presentations in one device. Several brands have introduced models with Full HD or 4K support, wireless connectivity, and built-in systems for streaming. Here is a list of projectors in India that can replace a TV for many use cases.
Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read moreRead less
1. Zebronics Pixaplay Projector
The ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY Projector runs on a quad-core processor and supports Full HD resolution with 4K input. It can project up to 210 inches. With 11,500 lumens of brightness and 1500:1 contrast, it works in rooms with some light. It includes HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Miracast. It suits users who want a simple setup for movies or work use. The LED life is rated up to 50,000 hours.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Bright picture in lights on
Vivid colors for movies
Easy HDMI audio pass-through
Simple lens protection cap
Reason to avoid
Attracts dust inside quickly
Gets loud during use
Bluetooth audio lag
Random auto power-on
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the bright, colourful images even with lights on and easy setup. Some note good movie quality but complain about dust buildup causing spots and fan noise in quiet scenes.
Why choose this product?
Pick it for budget home movies where brightness matters in casual rooms. Great for everyday viewing if you can handle basic upkeep.
2. Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen Portable Projector
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The Samsung Freestyle 2nd Gen Portable Projector offers Full HD resolution with HDR10 support. Its compact design includes a rotating stand for flexible placement. It comes with built-in apps, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The projector is suited for users who want a portable device for casual viewing.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Tiny and easy to carry
Auto adjusts anywhere
Smart apps ready
Tilts for any spot
Reason to avoid
Dim in bigger rooms
Grey blacks at night
Slow response for fast games
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Owners love the portability and simple setup on walls. Note it's best dark and small-scale.
Why choose this product?
Grab for travel or quick parties. Perfect portable pick for casual, on-the-go screens.
3. Epson Eh-Tw6250 Smart Laser Video Projector
The Epson EH-TW6250 Projector uses 3LCD technology with 4K PRO-UHD output. It delivers 2,800 lumens of brightness and supports HDR formats. The projector can display up to 500 inches. It includes Android TV, lens shift, and optical zoom for flexible placement. This option works for users building a home setup with long-term use in mind.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Bright colours in light
Big screen options
Flexible positioning
Reason to avoid
Greyish dark areas
Patchy bright colours
Noisy fan in HDR
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Many like the light-handling brightness for family rooms. Some find blacks washed out in dark films.
Why choose this product?
Ideal for lit-room movies with easy install. Good for shared spaces over pure dark theatres.
4. Lumio Arc 5 Portable Home Projector
The Lumio Arc 5 Portable Home Projector supports Full HD resolution with HDR formats and runs on Google TV. It includes auto focus, keystone correction, and obstacle detection. With HDMI ARC and built-in speakers, it can handle direct streaming. This model is useful for small rooms or travel setups with limited space.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Sharp on textured walls
Easy dark-room immersion
Long-lasting light
Simple plug-and-play
Reason to avoid
Needs dark for the best look
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers highlight the theatre feel in dark and clear details. Great for series or games on walls.
Why choose this product?
Best for bedroom binges without fuss. Choose if smart ease and compactness top your list.
5. BenQ X3100i Gaming Projector
The BenQ X3100i Gaming Projector is designed for gaming and supports 4K UHD resolution. It offers 3300 ANSI lumens of brightness and a high contrast ratio. Input lag can go as low as 4.2ms at 1080p. It includes HDMI ports with eARC support for external audio. This model fits users who play games on large screens and need a fast response time.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Super responsive for games
Bright for day use
Vibrant colours and sound
Easy image adjustments
Reason to avoid
Heavy and pricey
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Gamers rave about instant response and clear details. Viewers enjoy bright, lifelike movies anytime.
Why choose this product?
Choose serious gaming or cinema with low delay. Best if you play competitively or watch in lit areas.
6. WZATCO Yuva Vibe Smart Home Projector
The WZATCO Yuva Vibe Smart Home Projector offers Full HD output with 4K HDR support and up to 300-inch projection. It comes with auto focus and 4D keystone correction. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth allow wireless use. It also supports screen mirroring. This model works for users who want a quick setup without manual adjustment. It includes HDMI and USB ports for wired input.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Clear picture with lights on
Smooth app performance
Netflix plays well
Solid build and remote
Reason to avoid
Limited info on long-term use
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users like the clear video in lit rooms and easy Netflix streaming. They find the remote handy and the brightness sufficient for the price. High ratings around 8.6/10 from thousands.
Why choose this product?
Go for it if you want simple, smart streaming under 15k without hassle. Perfect for family series nights.
7. BenQ GV50 Projector
The BenQ GV50 Projector supports Full HD resolution with laser light output. It can project up to 120 inches and includes Google TV for streaming. The rotating design allows projection on walls or ceilings. It also features built-in speakers with Dolby audio. This model is suited for bedroom viewing or travel use due to its compact form.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Easy wall-to-ceiling switch
Clear on any surface
Fun angles and sleep mode
Good for bedtime TV
Reason to avoid
Short battery
Slow software sometimes
Muffled low sound
Spotty auto setup
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users enjoy versatile projecting and vibrant colours in dark spots. Some mention battery limits, but love the convenience.
Why choose this product?
Opt for cosy ceiling viewing before bed. Suit renters or travellers needing quick fun.
8. Crossbeats Lumex Pro Projector
The Crossbeats Lumex Pro Projector runs on Android 13 and includes apps such as Netflix and Prime Video. It supports Full HD resolution and 4K input with up to 300-inch projection. Features include auto keystone, AI focus, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth. Built-in speakers handle basic audio needs. It is suitable for users who want streaming without external devices.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Sharp picture in moderate light
Built-in apps like Netflix
Good sound for rooms
Affordable home theater
Reason to avoid
Not for very bright spaces
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
People love the crisp display and easy OTT access. Brightness holds up with some lights, making it fun for movies and games.
Why choose this product?
Select for portable smart projection with apps. Ideal for small homes wanting big-screen fun on a budget.
Factors to consider before buying a projector for the home
Room lighting: Match brightness (lumens) to your space, higher for lit rooms, lower for dark viewing, to get clear pictures without washing out.
Screen size needs: Look at the max projection size and throw distance so it fits your wall or screen without crowding the room.
Smart features: Pick built-in apps or wireless casting if you stream often, or basic ports for simple HDMI use.
Sound quality: Check speaker wattage and Dolby support for good audio without extra speakers in small setups.
Portability and setup: Choose lightweight models with auto focus/keystone for easy moving, or fixed ones with lens shift for permanent spots.
|Projector
|Brightness (lumens)
|Resolution
|Smart OS
|ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY
|11,500
|Full HD 1080p (4K support)
|No
|WZATCO Certified
|14,000
|Full HD 1080p (4K support)
|Yes
|Crossbeats Lumex Pro
|14,000
|Full HD 1080p (4K support)
|Android 13
|BenQ X3100i
|3300 ANSI
|4K UHD
|Android TV
|BenQ GV50
|500 ANSI
|Full HD 1080p
|Google TV
|Epson EH-TW6250
|2800
|4K PRO-UHD
|Android TV
|Samsung Freestyle 2nd Gen
|550 LED
|Full HD 1080p (HDR10)
|Google TV/Tizen
|Lumio Arc
|200 ANSI
|Full HD 1080p (HDR10)
|Google TV
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMD Ijaj Khan
Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More