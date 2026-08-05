Zaheer Khan steps into Jaffna Kings ownership after Manjot Kalra's exit amid alleged match-fixing scandal

Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan has become a co-owner of the Jaffna Kings, stepping into the Lanka Premier League’s most successful franchise shortly after its previous ownership arrangement collapsed amid serious match-fixing allegations involving former India Under-19 cricketer Manjot Kalra. The Jaffna franchise has been acquired by Stockholm-based sports ownership group Anchor Sports AB, led by businessman Nagendra Siddoutam, with Zaheer joining as co-owner. Following the takeover, the four-time champions have officially been rebranded as Anchor Jaffna Kings. Zaheer Khan has become the co-owner of Jaffna Kings in LPL. (REUTERS)

Zaheer’s entry provides Jaffna with a new ownership structure less than two weeks after Sports Commune, the group co-owned by Kalra and entrepreneur Mayank Goel, lost its franchise rights. Sports Commune had taken control of the team only in May 2026.

Its brief tenure was thrown into turmoil when Kalra was arrested by Sri Lanka’s Special Investigation Unit on July 16, a day before the start of the LPL season, over allegations that attempts had been made to induce players to manipulate matches.

Sri Lankan internationals Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando and Dunith Wellalage were reported to have initially approached investigators, while two more players subsequently became part of the complaint. Authorities told the court that they possessed recorded telephone conversations and video material connected to the alleged approaches. Kalra has denied the allegations, with his defence maintaining that there is no evidence that he offered or paid a bribe. The case remains under investigation, and no finding of guilt has been delivered.

Jaffna continued despite ownership crisis On July 23, Sri Lanka Cricket and LPL rights holder Innovative Production Group terminated Sports Commune’s franchise agreement and assumed operational control of the team. Although the decision came in the immediate aftermath of Kalra’s arrest, the formal reason cited for the termination was the ownership group’s failure to meet its financial obligations under the franchise agreement.

The team itself was not removed from the competition. Its players, coaching staff, fixtures and identity remained unchanged as SLC and IPG stepped in to ensure Jaffna could complete the season without disruption.

The arrival of Anchor Sports, therefore, returns Jaffna to a conventional ownership structure after a period of emergency regulatory control. The group already owns the Antwerp Anchors in Belgium’s European T20 Premier League and the men’s and women’s Vancouver Anchors teams in Canada’s Super60 League.

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Zaheer Khan said becoming involved in Sri Lankan cricket as an owner was particularly meaningful because of his admiration for the country’s bowling talent. “I’ve always admired the calibre, innovation and variety of bowling talent that comes out of Sri Lanka — it’s a country I’ve visited, competed in, and hold very fond memories of. To now be part of Sri Lankan cricket as an owner is something I’m genuinely thrilled about, and I can’t wait to get started with the Anchor Jaffna Kings,” Zaheer said in an official LPL release.

The new owners inherit the LPL’s strongest sporting legacy. Jaffna have won four championships across the first five completed editions of the tournament, establishing themselves as its benchmark franchise despite undergoing several changes of ownership since the league began in 2020.