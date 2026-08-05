‘Been watching India lose Tests even at home’: Rahane says senior players must be respected in subtle message to Gambhir
Ajinkya Rahane urges India to rebuild Test cricket with more character and senior players, offering a subtle message to Gautam Gambhir ahead of Sri Lanka.
The recently-retired Ajinkya Rahane didn’t stir the pot much verbally during his playing days, but while making his first appearance on a podcast since calling time on his career, the former India batter made a couple of very interesting points regarding India’s struggle in Test cricket. While the Gautam Gambhir era has achieved success in white-ball formats, winning two ICC trophies in two years, the Indian team has suffered multiple lows in Test matches. Two home whitewashes have dwarfed the 2-2 draw in England last year, and as India, currently placed seventh, fight for a place in the World Test Championship final, Rahane emphasised the lack of fight that has taken hold across teams in Test cricket.
'Test cricket needs for characters'
Rahane, who last played a Test for India in 2023, was still enjoying the high of India’s dominance, but strongly feels that the format needs grit, character, and doggedness for the team to reclaim its glory days. In a very subtle message to Gambhir and the Indian Test, Rahane has urged for more character as they step foot on Sri Lankan shores ahead of their two-Test series starting August 15 at Galle.
“Because I haven’t been playing Test cricket for the last two years, I’ve been sitting at home, watching the Indian team lose matches even in India as well. I think Test cricket needs character. You need to build such characters and play competitive cricket. That’s what’s important. Playing session out. You don’t see many teams do that. I don’t want to pinpoint any team, but you want to see people play out those tough sessions,” Rahane said on the ‘Stick to Cricket’ podcast.
“I have played with him [Gambhir]. I was not with KKR when he was the coach. I never played under him when he was the coach. We played together when we came here [in England], and even in India. But I feel Test cricket is always about playing sessions, seeing out tough moments.”
'Keep and respect senior players'
The second point Rahane made, regarding India hitting new lows in Test cricket, is how quickly the transition took place. India lost Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in a space of six months, and while he did not name any individual, Rahane stressed the importance of having more senior cricketers than youngsters in Tests. From the current Indian squad, only Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah have played 50 or more Tests.
“Test cricket fans are actual cricket lovers. What we built apart from the last two years when new players came in Test cricket, I still feel Test cricket needs 7-8 senior players and 2-3 younger players. What we are seeing now is that all the players are actually new. There’s hardly any senior cricketer left. So, Test cricket needs that,” Rahane added.
“Frankly, yes I do (fear for Test cricket). Because the way it is going, we all want Test cricket to survive, to be there – India, England, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa. These 4-5 teams specially. Because what I have seen in the last 2-3 years, you need to keep and respect the senior players, especially because with the Indian team, all the senior players going out together at once, that’s been the issue.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Bhattacharya
Aditya Bhattacharya is the Sports Editor at Hindustan Times Digital, with close to 15 years of experience in sports journalism. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organisations including Cricbuzz, The Times of India, Network18 and Zee. Primarily a cricket writer, Aditya has covered several marquee events, including the 2016 ICC World T20, the 2019 ICC World Cup in England and the 2023 World Cup in India. His reporting portfolio also includes international cricket across England, South Africa and New Zealand, along with forays into tennis, including coverage of the Australian Open. He has interviewed several prominent athletes across sports. Aditya began his career with a brief stint at CricketNext before getting his first major break at Cricbuzz, where he was part of the Times Network’s startup venture GoCricket, which later merged with Cricbuzz. After nearly 18 months there, he moved to The Times of India, covering his first World Cup assignment and reporting first-hand on landmark moments such as Virat Kohli’s iconic innings against Australia in Mohali. During his three-year tenure, he played a key role in both reporting and desk operations and was recognised as TOI Employee of the Quarter in 2016. He later joined Zee, where he covered the 2019 World Cup across five venues in England—an assignment he considers a career highlight. At Hindustan Times, Aditya’s leadership came to the fore as he was promoted to lead the sports team within 18 months. Under his stewardship, the section has delivered extensive coverage of global sporting events, including the IPL, Olympics, Cricket World Cups, FIFA World Cups, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. In 2024, he was named HT DigiStar of the Year. Aditya continues to adapt to the evolving digital publishing landscape, with a sharp focus on search and audience engagement. Outside work, he occasionally plays the guitar and remains an avid gamer.Read More