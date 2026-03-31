Mini home theatre under ₹20,000: Stream, play and watch on a bigger display
Planning a home theatre on a budget? These mini projectors under Rs. 20,000 bring large screen viewing, smart features and simple setup for everyday use.
Our Picks
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Crossbeats Lumex Solis Projector 4k Ultra HD, [Google TV Official],1080p Native, Android 14 WiFi, 1000 ANSI, Smart Mini Projector for Room, Portable Home Theater Cinema, Built-in Apps, 300''DisplayView Details
XElectron iProjector 1 Plus Electric Focus Auto Keystone Smart Home Projector 4k Ultra HD | Native 1080P Full HD Resolution, HDMI ARC, Android 12, BT 5.4, WiFi 6 | 20000 Lumens, 2GB+32GBView Details
WZATCO Yuva Go Plus, 1080P Native Projector 4K Ultra HD, Android 13.0 Smart Home, Rotatable, Auto & 4D Keystone, 9000 Lumens, WiFi-6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, Room Portable Cinema, WhiteView Details
₹7,990
Zebronics Android Smart LED Projector, 4K UHD Support, 4000 Lumens, 100" Screen Size, 240° Tiltable, Auto Keystone, OTT Apps (Netflix, Prime), Miracast, WiFi, BT v5.4, HDMI, USB (Pixaplay 35)View Details
E Gate Duster 5X Pro | Certified OS, Projector 4K Ultra HD | 100% Dust Proof | Fully Automatic Native 1080p | Whale OS on Android, official Netflix, Prime | Voice Remote, 500 ISO, HDMI-ARC-WiFi6 EGATEView Details
₹14,990
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Setting up a screen for movies at home no longer needs large equipment or wiring. Mini home theatre projectors under Rs. 20,000 now bring screen viewing to small spaces with a simple setup and built-in streaming support. Many of these devices run on Android-based systems, support Wi-Fi, and can handle 4K content input while using Full HD projection. Here are some options that fit compact spaces and everyday use.
Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read moreRead less
1. Crossbeats Lumex Solis Projector 4K Ultra HD
The Crossbeats Lumex Solis works with native 1080p resolution and supports 4K HDR input. It can project up to a 300-inch screen size, making it suitable for indoor viewing and small gatherings. The projector runs on Android 13 and includes apps such as Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube.
It features auto keystone correction and AI-based focus adjustment to align the image without manual steps. A 10W speaker is built in for direct audio output. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI and USB ports. The lamp's life is rated at up to 30,000 hours, making it usable for long-term viewing.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
1080p‑sharp picture
Android‑ready OTT apps
Auto‑set features
Strong built‑in sound
Reason to avoid
Not ideal for brightly lit rooms without blackout support.
Fan noise noticeable
Marks up brightness
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users like the sharp 1080p image and easy‑to‑use Android apps for movies, though they stress that it works best in dim/dark rooms, not in strong daylight.
Why choose this product?
Choose this if you want a compact, Android‑ready projector for small‑room OTT streaming with auto‑keystone, focus and good‑enough speakers.
2. XElectron iProjector 1 Plus Smart Projector
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The XElectron iProjector 1 Plus comes with native Full HD resolution and supports 4K HDR playback. It allows screen sizes close to 300 inches. The projector claims high brightness output and supports a wide colour range for video playback in low-light conditions.
It runs on an Android-based interface, allowing direct access to streaming apps. Built-in speakers handle audio output without external devices. It also includes HDMI and USB ports along with Wi-Fi for wireless streaming and screen mirroring from phones or laptops.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
1080p‑sharp image
Android‑style interface
OTT‑ready streaming
Compact‑portable design
Reason to avoid
Not daylight‑ready
Modest black levels
The fan can be loud
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the sharp 1080p picture and straightforward Android‑style interface for streaming, but note that brightness drops in even mildly lit rooms.
Why choose this product?
Choose this if you want a compact 1080p projector with Android‑style apps and HDMI‑stick‑style streaming for a small‑room, budget‑friendly setup.
3. WZATCO Yuva Go Plus Projector
The WZATCO Yuva Go Plus is a compact projector with Android 13 support and native 1080p resolution. It also supports 4K HDR input for video playback. The device offers up to 9000 lumens of brightness and a contrast ratio of 5000:1.
It includes auto and 4D keystone correction along with a 180-degree rotatable design. This allows projection on walls or ceilings without additional stands. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI (ARC) and USB. Built-in stereo speakers support direct use without external audio devices.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
1080p‑sharp visuals
180-degree rotatable body
Android 13 support
HDMI‑ARC ready
Reason to avoid
Best in a dim room
Fan noise present
Basic‑level audio
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the 1080p clarity, Android‑style apps, and flexible 180-degree rotatable design, though they note it needs a dark room and is not strong in strong daylight.
Why choose this product?
Choose this if you want a compact, Android‑ready 1080p projector with HDMI‑ARC and strong keystone for a small‑room or bedroom‑style OTT‑heavy setup.
4. Zebronics Android Smart LED Projector
The Zebronics ZP-1000 Tiltable Keystone 35 supports Full HD 1080p projection with a screen size of up to around 150 inches. It uses an LED lamp with LCD projection technology. Brightness is rated at around 3300 lumens with a 1000:1 contrast ratio.
The projector supports multiple input options, including HDMI, USB, AV and AUX-out. It comes with a built-in speaker and a remote for basic control. This model can connect to laptops, streaming sticks or phones for direct playback.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
1080p‑class clarity
Simple HDMI‑first design
Budget‑friendly pricing
Tiltable body
Reason to avoid
No Android OS
Moderate brightness
Sound not room‑filling
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the easy HDMI‑first setup and clear 1080p image for OTT sticks and TV boxes, but note that brightness and sound are basic.
Why choose this product?
Choose this if you want a straightforward, HDMI‑driven projector for a bedroom or tiny room, without needing a smart interface.
5. E Gate Duster 5X Pro Projector
The E Gate Duster 5X Pro supports native 1080p resolution and accepts 4K HDR content. It can project up to a 300-inch screen size. The projector uses a sealed optical system designed to reduce dust entry.
It includes auto keystone correction and electric focus for quick image alignment. HDMI ARC support allows connection to soundbars. It also includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, HDMI and USB ports. A built-in speaker is available for basic audio needs.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
1080p‑sharp image
Dust‑sealed optics
Auto‑alignment support
Wi‑Fi 6 ready
Reason to avoid
Not daylight‑bright
Loud fan in quiet rooms
Build feels utilitarian
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the 1080p picture, auto‑keystone and HDMI‑ARC for soundbars, though they stress dark‑room use for best colours and contrast.
Why choose this product?
Choose this if you want a dust‑sealed, Wi‑Fi‑6‑ready 1080p projector with auto‑keystone for an OTT‑heavy, small‑room home‑theatre setup.
6. Portronics Beem 560 Smart Android Projector
The Portronics Beem 560 is a compact projector that supports Full HD-like visuals with screen sizes up to around 120–150 inches. It includes manual focus and vertical keystone adjustment for image correction.
The device supports Wi-Fi connectivity and screen mirroring, allowing users to cast content from smartphones. It also includes HDMI support for connecting external devices such as laptops or streaming sticks. A built-in speaker supports audio output for regular use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Compact, travel‑ready
Keystoning for tilt
HDMI + Wi‑Fi + Bluetooth
Simple plug‑and‑play
Reason to avoid
Needs a dark room
Low brightness
Basic‑sounding speaker
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users like its small size and ease of setup for movies on walls or bedsheets, but note that the image washes out in any ambient light.
Why choose this product?
Choose this if you want a small, portable projector for quick bedroom or small‑room movie nights without heavy gear or wiring.
7. Lumio Arc 5 Portable Home Projector
The Lumio Arc 5 is a portable projector designed for small rooms. It supports Full HD-level projection and can display content up to around 100–120 inches. The projector includes manual focus and vertical keystone correction.
It supports HDMI ARC and Bluetooth audio connectivity, allowing pairing with soundbars or headphones. Input options include HDMI, USB and AV ports. It also features built-in speakers for direct playback.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Compact, tabletop‑ready
HDMI‑ARC support
Bluetooth audio capable
Simple for OTT apps
Reason to avoid
Needs a dim room
No full‑Android TV
Speakers are basic
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the compact size and easy HDMI‑ARC Bluetooth pairing for TV‑like uses, but note that the picture is only good in dim or dark rooms.
Why choose this product?
Choose this if you want a simple, compact projector for a small room or bedroom, mainly for streaming and light gaming, without premium‑level pricing.
Factors to consider before buying a projector for the home
Screen Size and Room Space
Choose a projector that can comfortably fill your wall or screen size without needing long‑throw distances, especially in small rooms or bedrooms.
Brightness (Lumens & Room Lighting)
Pick a projector with adequate brightness for your environment; budget‑LED models work best in dim or dark rooms, while higher‑lumen units suit semi‑lit spaces.
Resolution and Image Quality
Opt for at least Full HD (1080p) resolution for movies and OTT; higher‑end 4K‑support models give sharper detail on bigger screens but cost more.
Smart Features vs. HDMI‑First Use
Decide whether you want Android‑style apps, Wi‑Fi casting and full smart features, or a simple HDMI‑driven projector that works with sticks and set‑top boxes.
Keystone, Focus and Placement Flexibility
Look for at least a vertical keystone and manual focus; models with auto‑/4D‑keystone and electric focus make alignment much easier on shelves or tables.
Sound Quality & Connectivity (HDMI‑ARC, Bluetooth)
Check if the built‑in speaker is enough for your room size, or if you need HDMI‑ARC and Bluetooth for pairing soundbars, soundbases, or headphones.
Long‑Term Use and Noise
Consider fan noise in quiet rooms and dust‑sealed optics if you want a low‑maintenance projector for regular movie‑night use.
|Projector
|Resolution
|Brightness
|Smart & Connectivity
|Crossbeats Lumex Pro
|Native 1080p, 4K‑HDR support
|~14,000 lumens (claimed)
|Android‑based OS, Wi‑Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI
|XElectron iProjector
|Native 1080p, 4K‑HDR support
|~1500 ANSI‑class
|Android‑style OS, HDMI, USB, Wi‑Fi, Bluetooth
|WZATCO Yuva Go Plus
|Native 1080p, 4K‑HDR support
|~9000‑lumen‑marketing
|Android 13, HDMI‑ARC, Wi‑Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
|Zebronics ZP‑1000
|Native 1080p
|~3300 lumens (claimed)
|Basic HDMI‑first, USB, AV, AUX‑out
|5X Certified Projector
|Native 1080p, 4K‑HDR support
|Budget‑LED (1500–2000 ANSI‑like)
|HDMI‑ARC, Wi‑Fi 6, Bluetooth, USB
|Portronics mini home‑theatre
|Near‑1080p LED
|Entry‑level LED
|HDMI‑first, Wi‑Fi, Bluetooth, USB
|Lumio mini home‑theatre
|Full HD‑class LED
|Entry‑level LED
|HDMI‑ARC, Bluetooth, AV, USB
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMD Ijaj Khan
Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More