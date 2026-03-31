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    Mini home theatre under ₹20,000: Stream, play and watch on a bigger display

    Planning a home theatre on a budget? These mini projectors under Rs. 20,000 bring large screen viewing, smart features and simple setup for everyday use.

    Published on: Mar 31, 2026 11:04 AM IST
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    Our Picks

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Crossbeats Lumex Solis Projector 4k Ultra HD, [Google TV Official],1080p Native, Android 14 WiFi, 1000 ANSI, Smart Mini Projector for Room, Portable Home Theater Cinema, Built-in Apps, 300''DisplayView Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE

    XElectron iProjector 1 Plus Electric Focus Auto Keystone Smart Home Projector 4k Ultra HD | Native 1080P Full HD Resolution, HDMI ARC, Android 12, BT 5.4, WiFi 6 | 20000 Lumens, 2GB+32GBView Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE

    WZATCO Yuva Go Plus, 1080P Native Projector 4K Ultra HD, Android 13.0 Smart Home, Rotatable, Auto & 4D Keystone, 9000 Lumens, WiFi-6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, Room Portable Cinema, WhiteView Details...

    ₹7,990

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Zebronics Android Smart LED Projector, 4K UHD Support, 4000 Lumens, 100" Screen Size, 240° Tiltable, Auto Keystone, OTT Apps (Netflix, Prime), Miracast, WiFi, BT v5.4, HDMI, USB (Pixaplay 35)View Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE

    E Gate Duster 5X Pro | Certified OS, Projector 4K Ultra HD | 100% Dust Proof | Fully Automatic Native 1080p | Whale OS on Android, official Netflix, Prime | Voice Remote, 500 ISO, HDMI-ARC-WiFi6 EGATEView Details...

    ₹14,990

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS
    View More...
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    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Setting up a screen for movies at home no longer needs large equipment or wiring. Mini home theatre projectors under Rs. 20,000 now bring screen viewing to small spaces with a simple setup and built-in streaming support. Many of these devices run on Android-based systems, support Wi-Fi, and can handle 4K content input while using Full HD projection. Here are some options that fit compact spaces and everyday use.

    Mini home theatre under Rs. 20,000 lets you watch movies, shows, and games on a bigger screen easily. (Pexels)
    Mini home theatre under Rs. 20,000 lets you watch movies, shows, and games on a bigger screen easily. (Pexels)
    MD Ijaj Khan
    By MD Ijaj Khan

    Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.

    Read moreRead less

    The Crossbeats Lumex Solis works with native 1080p resolution and supports 4K HDR input. It can project up to a 300-inch screen size, making it suitable for indoor viewing and small gatherings. The projector runs on Android 13 and includes apps such as Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube.

    It features auto keystone correction and AI-based focus adjustment to align the image without manual steps. A 10W speaker is built in for direct audio output. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI and USB ports. The lamp's life is rated at up to 30,000 hours, making it usable for long-term viewing.

    Specifications

    Resolution
    Native 1920×1080 (1080p)
    Max res
    4K HDR
    Screen size
    Up to ~300 inches
    Brightness
    ~14,000 lumens (claimed)
    OS
    Android‑based smart OS
    Connectivity
    HDMI, USB, Wi‑Fi, Bluetooth
    Audio
    10 W speaker

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    1080p‑sharp picture

    ...

    Android‑ready OTT apps

    ...

    Auto‑set features

    ...

    Strong built‑in sound

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Not ideal for brightly lit rooms without blackout support.

    ...

    Fan noise noticeable

    ...

    Marks up brightness

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Users like the sharp 1080p image and easy‑to‑use Android apps for movies, though they stress that it works best in dim/dark rooms, not in strong daylight.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose this if you want a compact, Android‑ready projector for small‑room OTT streaming with auto‑keystone, focus and good‑enough speakers.

    2. XElectron iProjector 1 Plus Smart Projector

    Loading Suggestions...
    our principles

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    Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

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    The XElectron iProjector 1 Plus comes with native Full HD resolution and supports 4K HDR playback. It allows screen sizes close to 300 inches. The projector claims high brightness output and supports a wide colour range for video playback in low-light conditions.

    It runs on an Android-based interface, allowing direct access to streaming apps. Built-in speakers handle audio output without external devices. It also includes HDMI and USB ports along with Wi-Fi for wireless streaming and screen mirroring from phones or laptops.

    Specifications

    Resolution
    Native 1920×1080
    Max res
    4K HDR (upscaled)
    Screen size
    Up to ~300 inches
    Brightness
    ~1500 ANSI‑class
    OS
    Android‑based smart OS
    Connectivity
    HDMI, USB, Wi‑Fi, Bluetooth
    Audio
    Built‑in speaker

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    1080p‑sharp image

    ...

    Android‑style interface

    ...

    OTT‑ready streaming

    ...

    Compact‑portable design

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Not daylight‑ready

    ...

    Modest black levels

    ...

    The fan can be loud

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers like the sharp 1080p picture and straightforward Android‑style interface for streaming, but note that brightness drops in even mildly lit rooms.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose this if you want a compact 1080p projector with Android‑style apps and HDMI‑stick‑style streaming for a small‑room, budget‑friendly setup.

    3. WZATCO Yuva Go Plus Projector

    Loading Suggestions...

    The WZATCO Yuva Go Plus is a compact projector with Android 13 support and native 1080p resolution. It also supports 4K HDR input for video playback. The device offers up to 9000 lumens of brightness and a contrast ratio of 5000:1.

    It includes auto and 4D keystone correction along with a 180-degree rotatable design. This allows projection on walls or ceilings without additional stands. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI (ARC) and USB. Built-in stereo speakers support direct use without external audio devices.

    Specifications

    Resolution
    Native 1920×1080
    Max res
    4K HDR
    Screen size
    Up to ~300 inches
    Brightness
    ~9000 (lumen‑marketing)
    OS
    Android 13
    Connectivity
    HDMI (ARC), USB, Wi‑Fi 6, Bluetooth
    Audio
    Built‑in stereo speaker

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    1080p‑sharp visuals

    ...

    180-degree rotatable body

    ...

    Android 13 support

    ...

    HDMI‑ARC ready

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Best in a dim room

    ...

    Fan noise present

    ...

    Basic‑level audio

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praise the 1080p clarity, Android‑style apps, and flexible 180-degree rotatable design, though they note it needs a dark room and is not strong in strong daylight.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose this if you want a compact, Android‑ready 1080p projector with HDMI‑ARC and strong keystone for a small‑room or bedroom‑style OTT‑heavy setup.

    The Zebronics ZP-1000 Tiltable Keystone 35 supports Full HD 1080p projection with a screen size of up to around 150 inches. It uses an LED lamp with LCD projection technology. Brightness is rated at around 3300 lumens with a 1000:1 contrast ratio.

    The projector supports multiple input options, including HDMI, USB, AV and AUX-out. It comes with a built-in speaker and a remote for basic control. This model can connect to laptops, streaming sticks or phones for direct playback.

    Specifications

    Resolution
    Native 1920×1080
    Max res
    1080p
    Screen size
    Up to ~150 inches
    Brightness
    ~3300 lumens (claimed)
    OS
    No Android; basic source switch
    Connectivity
    HDMI, USB, AV, AUX‑out
    Audio
    Built‑in speaker

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    1080p‑class clarity

    ...

    Simple HDMI‑first design

    ...

    Budget‑friendly pricing

    ...

    Tiltable body

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    No Android OS

    ...

    Moderate brightness

    ...

    Sound not room‑filling

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers like the easy HDMI‑first setup and clear 1080p image for OTT sticks and TV boxes, but note that brightness and sound are basic.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose this if you want a straightforward, HDMI‑driven projector for a bedroom or tiny room, without needing a smart interface.

    5. E Gate Duster 5X Pro Projector

    Loading Suggestions...

    The E Gate Duster 5X Pro supports native 1080p resolution and accepts 4K HDR content. It can project up to a 300-inch screen size. The projector uses a sealed optical system designed to reduce dust entry.

    It includes auto keystone correction and electric focus for quick image alignment. HDMI ARC support allows connection to soundbars. It also includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, HDMI and USB ports. A built-in speaker is available for basic audio needs.

    Specifications

    Resolution
    Native 1920×1080
    Max res
    4K HDR
    Screen size
    Up to ~300 inches
    Brightness
    Budget‑class LED (1500–2000 ANSI‑like)
    OS
    Android‑style or basic smart
    Connectivity
    HDMI (ARC), USB, Wi‑Fi 6, Bluetooth
    Audio
    Built‑in hi‑fi speaker

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    1080p‑sharp image

    ...

    Dust‑sealed optics

    ...

    Auto‑alignment support

    ...

    Wi‑Fi 6 ready

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Not daylight‑bright

    ...

    Loud fan in quiet rooms

    ...

    Build feels utilitarian

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate the 1080p picture, auto‑keystone and HDMI‑ARC for soundbars, though they stress dark‑room use for best colours and contrast.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose this if you want a dust‑sealed, Wi‑Fi‑6‑ready 1080p projector with auto‑keystone for an OTT‑heavy, small‑room home‑theatre setup.

    The Portronics Beem 560 is a compact projector that supports Full HD-like visuals with screen sizes up to around 120–150 inches. It includes manual focus and vertical keystone adjustment for image correction.

    The device supports Wi-Fi connectivity and screen mirroring, allowing users to cast content from smartphones. It also includes HDMI support for connecting external devices such as laptops or streaming sticks. A built-in speaker supports audio output for regular use.

    Specifications

    Resolution
    Near‑1080p LED
    Max res
    1080p
    Screen size
    Up to ~100–120 inches
    Brightness
    Entry‑level LED
    OS
    Basic smart or mirroring‑focused
    Connectivity
    HDMI, USB, Wi‑Fi, Bluetooth
    Audio
    Built‑in speaker

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Compact, travel‑ready

    ...

    Keystoning for tilt

    ...

    HDMI + Wi‑Fi + Bluetooth

    ...

    Simple plug‑and‑play

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Needs a dark room

    ...

    Low brightness

    ...

    Basic‑sounding speaker

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Users like its small size and ease of setup for movies on walls or bedsheets, but note that the image washes out in any ambient light.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose this if you want a small, portable projector for quick bedroom or small‑room movie nights without heavy gear or wiring.

    The Lumio Arc 5 is a portable projector designed for small rooms. It supports Full HD-level projection and can display content up to around 100–120 inches. The projector includes manual focus and vertical keystone correction.

    It supports HDMI ARC and Bluetooth audio connectivity, allowing pairing with soundbars or headphones. Input options include HDMI, USB and AV ports. It also features built-in speakers for direct playback.

    Specifications

    Resolution
    Full HD‑class LED
    Max res
    1080p
    Screen size
    Up to ~100–120 inches
    Brightness
    Entry‑level LED
    OS
    Basic smart or mirroring‑focused
    Connectivity
    HDMI (ARC), USB, AV, Bluetooth
    Audio
    Built‑in speaker

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Compact, tabletop‑ready

    ...

    HDMI‑ARC support

    ...

    Bluetooth audio capable

    ...

    Simple for OTT apps

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Needs a dim room

    ...

    No full‑Android TV

    ...

    Speakers are basic

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers like the compact size and easy HDMI‑ARC Bluetooth pairing for TV‑like uses, but note that the picture is only good in dim or dark rooms.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose this if you want a simple, compact projector for a small room or bedroom, mainly for streaming and light gaming, without premium‑level pricing.

    Factors to consider before buying a projector for the home

    Screen Size and Room Space

    Choose a projector that can comfortably fill your wall or screen size without needing long‑throw distances, especially in small rooms or bedrooms.

    Brightness (Lumens & Room Lighting)

    Pick a projector with adequate brightness for your environment; budget‑LED models work best in dim or dark rooms, while higher‑lumen units suit semi‑lit spaces.

    Resolution and Image Quality

    Opt for at least Full HD (1080p) resolution for movies and OTT; higher‑end 4K‑support models give sharper detail on bigger screens but cost more.

    Smart Features vs. HDMI‑First Use

    Decide whether you want Android‑style apps, Wi‑Fi casting and full smart features, or a simple HDMI‑driven projector that works with sticks and set‑top boxes.

    Keystone, Focus and Placement Flexibility

    Look for at least a vertical keystone and manual focus; models with auto‑/4D‑keystone and electric focus make alignment much easier on shelves or tables.

    Sound Quality & Connectivity (HDMI‑ARC, Bluetooth)

    Check if the built‑in speaker is enough for your room size, or if you need HDMI‑ARC and Bluetooth for pairing soundbars, soundbases, or headphones.

    Long‑Term Use and Noise

    Consider fan noise in quiet rooms and dust‑sealed optics if you want a low‑maintenance projector for regular movie‑night use.

    ProjectorResolutionBrightnessSmart & Connectivity
    Crossbeats Lumex ProNative 1080p, 4K‑HDR support~14,000 lumens (claimed)Android‑based OS, Wi‑Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI
    XElectron iProjectorNative 1080p, 4K‑HDR support~1500 ANSI‑classAndroid‑style OS, HDMI, USB, Wi‑Fi, Bluetooth
    WZATCO Yuva Go PlusNative 1080p, 4K‑HDR support~9000‑lumen‑marketingAndroid 13, HDMI‑ARC, Wi‑Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
    Zebronics ZP‑1000Native 1080p~3300 lumens (claimed)Basic HDMI‑first, USB, AV, AUX‑out
    5X Certified ProjectorNative 1080p, 4K‑HDR supportBudget‑LED (1500–2000 ANSI‑like)HDMI‑ARC, Wi‑Fi 6, Bluetooth, USB
    Portronics mini home‑theatreNear‑1080p LEDEntry‑level LEDHDMI‑first, Wi‑Fi, Bluetooth, USB
    Lumio mini home‑theatreFull HD‑class LEDEntry‑level LEDHDMI‑ARC, Bluetooth, AV, USB

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • MD Ijaj Khan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      MD Ijaj Khan

      Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More

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    News/Technology/Mini Home Theatre Under ₹20,000: Stream, Play And Watch On A Bigger Display
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