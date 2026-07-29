“No due process”: England FA, UEFA, American and Asian Confederations ambushed by USD 20 billion FIFA investment plan

The Football Association of England has slammed FIFA's proposal to sell private stakes in the World Cup after learning about the scheme only through media reports. FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been under the scanner. (REUTERS)

In its official statement, the FA said they had been “completely unaware of this proposal”, and had received “no substantive details, including what the proposition actually is, and what conditions are attached.”

This, despite FA Chair Debbie Hewitt serving as a FIFA vice-president.

“Based on the limited information, we are deeply concerned about the lack of process and governance to get to this point, and the apparent substance and principles involved. When the proposal is shared in the full and transparent way now promised by FIFA, we will make our views clear, and comment further.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s proposal, built alongside investment bank JP Morgan, aims to create a new commercial arm of the World Cup called “FIFA Forward Enterprise”, which values the commercial rights of the quadrennial showpiece tournament at $20 billion.

FIFA intends to sell a 20 per cent stake to private investors to raise up to $4.2 billion, and to gain the support of footballing nations, Infantino has offered a $20 million payout to any member association that signs up.

The move was also condemned by new UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who wrote on X: "The World Cup is not a product. It is the greatest competition in world sport, and it was never anyone's to sell. Dress the deal up however you like. Once you have sold a piece of it, you have sold out."

The proposed entry of private equity investors could spark fresh efforts by FIFA to expand the World Cup to 64 teams or hold the tournament every two years to drive profit — moves that have been widely opposed due to the unsustainable workload it would place on players, aside from diluting the competitive strength of the World Cup and completely upending the settled domestic calendar of all participating nations.

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Widespread Backlash Infantino’s scheme is the latest divisive move of his presidency, and comes hot on the heels of a turbulent summer World Cup in North America. Fans struggled with soaring ticket prices and severe visa delays, while off-field politics created constant noise. Friction over American forward Folarin Balogun made headlines, and Infantino's close ties to Donald Trump, who admitted to intervening to try and overturn Balogun’s contentious red card and suspension, led to calls for the FIFA president to testify before US Congress.

Resistance is growing across every continent. CONCACAF expressed severe disappointment after learning about the deal through media reports.

"CONCACAF was only made aware of this matter through media reports and, subsequently, via a media release. We are deeply concerned ⁠by the lack of due process. We share the disappointment of many within our region and the game that this level of detail has been designed and ​shared publicly before any discussion with the relevant governance bodies and stakeholders has taken place.”

"As leaders within football, we are the custodians of the game. Collectively, FIFA, the confederations and every member ​association have a responsibility to always act in the best interests of the sport. Every decision we make must be guided by good governance, robust processes and long-term stewardship."

The Asian Football Confederation echoed the same concerns.

"Decisions ​that may reshape the commercial and financial future of the game require comprehensive prior engagement with confederations, member associations and other relevant stakeholders before any proposal is made to the appropriate ​decision-making body(ies).”

"Such initiatives should be founded upon the principles of good governance, transparency and meaningful consultation… The AFC firmly believes that all stakeholders should be provided with sufficient information and adequate time to assess the proposal in full, including its governance, legal, commercial and strategic implications."

UEFA launched the fiercest attack, accusing FIFA of attempting to sell the soul of football.

"This crosses a line that football's governing institutions should never cross. UEFA takes it extremely seriously. So should every National Football Association. So should every stakeholder: leagues, clubs, players, supporters, governments and everyone who cares about the future of the game.

"The soul and governance of football are not assets to trade -- especially with zero transparency as to who gains financially… None of us are the owners of football. It is not FIFA's to sell."