Manuel Neuer drops retirement bombshell after signing Bayern Munich extension: “I don't play the matches just to…”

Manuel Neuer has confirmed he will likely retire from professional football at the end of the 2026/27 season. The 40-year-old Bayern Munich captain expects his current deal to be his final campaign as a player. Manuel Neuer has already quit international football. (AFP)

Speaking at Bayern’s pre-season training camp in Tegernsee, Bavaria, Neuer clarified his future after signing a recent contract extension deal through June 2027. He explained that he was not going to treat the upcoming season like a drawn-out farewell tour, though he acknowledged the end is near.

"I don't play the matches just to say, 'This is my last game,'" Neuer told reporters. "It doesn't matter whether this might have been my last time at one stadium or another – we'll see. It certainly looks very much as though I'm going to retire."

Despite his impending exit, Neuer remains hungry for silverware. He lifted a record-equalling 13th Bundesliga title last term, but his main target remains a third UEFA Champions League crown. After Bayern fell to Paris Saint-Germain in last season's semi-finals, the skipper insisted the squad can challenge on every front.

"Our goals are all the goals we can achieve," Neuer said. "We want to beat everyone, and I believe with this team we have the potential to reach every goal."

Behind the scenes, Bayern are already managing the transition between the posts. The club views 22-year-old Jonas Urbig as the long-term heir, and Neuer has taken on an active role in preparing his successor. Rather than guarding his spot, he is guiding Urbig and working alongside veteran backup Sven Ulreich.

"We'll support one another. We've got a strong goalkeeping squad, including Ulle and the young goalkeepers. The important thing is that we help each other, push each other, and give our best for the team."

When Neuer finally steps away, he will leave behind a legacy as arguably the greatest goalkeeper of all time. With over 540 appearances for Bayern Munich, two European trebles, and a World Cup, the “Berlin Wall" redefined the keeper’s role entirely, pairing his physical dominance and sharp reflexes with a level of composure in possession never seen before. He refused to stay tethered to his goal line, and instead played as an eleventh outfielder who swept up danger high outside his penalty box and launched attacks with crisp distribution.