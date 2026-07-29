Woman calls spending ₹30 lakh on wedding 'worst mistake' of her life, explains why

"That money can be the difference between staying in a job you hate or quitting, between leaving a bad relationship or feeling trapped, between taking a career break because you want to or because you have to," she added.

She went on to explain that ₹30 lakh could serve as a house's down payment, the first investment in a business, years of SIPs compounding, or financial security, "especially if you're a woman."

In the video, Pranati said, "I am going to spend ₹30 lakhs on my wedding, and that is going to be the worst mistake of my life. Because I genuinely cannot understand why anyone in their 20s would spend the biggest chunk of their wealth on one day."

In an Instagram video, content creator Pranati questioned why people in their 20s spend one of the biggest chunks of their wealth on a celebration that lasts only a few hours, arguing that the money could instead provide long-term financial security and freedom. Sharing the clip, she wrote, "Don't make the same mistake as I am making."

A woman has sparked a discussion online after highlighting how splurging ₹30 lakh on her upcoming wedding might be the "worst mistake" of her life.

Pranati also questioned why spending such a large amount on a wedding has become socially acceptable. "We have somehow normalised spending the largest amount of money we'll probably ever see in our 20s on an event that lasts a few hours," she said.

She further argued that if parents invested the same amount when their children were born, it could offer them greater financial independence by adulthood. "By the time we turned 25, they wouldn't just be giving us a wedding, they'd be giving us freedom. Because weddings create memories, wealth creates choices. And if I had to choose one, I'll choose choices every single time," she said, adding, "And so, I said a big fat no to a big fat wedding."

(Also Read: ‘I just want to go back’: Indian woman in Dublin says missing cousin’s wedding is real cost of living abroad)

How did social media react? The video prompted mixed reactions from Instagram users, with many agreeing with her perspective while others defended spending on weddings as a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

One user wrote, "I'm a wedding planner and I couldn't agree more. Your wedding has to make sense to you and your partner and maybe both your parents, you don't have to do something just for the heck of it. More power to you."

"Finally someone addressed it," commented another.

Others, however, disagreed with her stance.

"Do a simple marriage or court marriage then. Can't get everything you want or believe," one person wrote.

"Irrespective of everything, it is okay to spend just a year's salary on a wedding because you can save money forever however a wedding is a once in a lifetime event. Of course, it is not a rational choice. And by that logic, everything we do in life including trips, experiences which cost lakhs of rupees also doesn't make any sense because it doesn't add up to savings," commented another.