‘I just want to go back’: Indian woman in Dublin says missing cousin’s wedding is real cost of living abroad

An Indian woman living in Dublin has struck a chord on social media after sharing an emotional video about the real “cost of living abroad”. While many conversations around moving overseas focus on rent, bills and groceries, she said the emotional price of missing family moments is often overlooked. An Indian woman spoke about homesickness, saying missing family moments was the true cost of living abroad. (Instagram/inner_voice_chronicles)

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Taking to Instagram, Prachi Dusad shared a video in which she spoke about the ache of being away from home during a family celebration in India. She said, “A lot of people ask me what is the cost of living abroad, and it's not just the rent, the bills, the groceries. I'll tell you what, I am living in Ireland for three years now and right now it's my cousin's wedding in India and all of my family, my big fat Marwadi family, they're all together. They are dancing, singing, enjoying, celebrating every moment and a lot of pictures and videos are coming on my family WhatsApp group.”

Prachi added that watching those videos repeatedly made her feel the distance more deeply. “I am literally looking at every photo, every video multiple times and this kind of FOMO has not hit me in a very long time and I just want to go back. I just want to be with them, all of them there in that moment,” she said.

‘This is the cost of living abroad’

In the video, Prachi explained that the issue was not about being unable to afford the trip. Instead, it was about the commitments and life she has built overseas.

“And it's not just the money, I can definitely afford my flight tickets, but it's the commitment, the life here, because of which I cannot go right now. And this, this exactly, is the cost of living here, living abroad,” she said.

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The clip was shared with a caption that read, “Every decision you take comes with its own set of pros and cons. Some days, you see the brighter side, the growth, the independence, the life you’re building. And some days… nothing makes sense. You question your choices, you miss what you left behind, you wonder ‘what if.’ But that doesn’t mean you chose wrong. It just means you’re human. It’s okay to feel both, grateful for where you are, and homesick for where your heart still belongs.”

Watch the clip here: