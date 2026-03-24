Indian-origin woman ‘minding her own business’ slapped outside Dublin office
An Indian-origin woman who relocated to Ireland from the US claimed that she never had such a negative experience while in America.
An Indian-origin woman working in Dublin has alleged that she was randomly assaulted in broad daylight. The 28-year-old professional, who recently moved to Ireland from the US, described being suddenly slapped by a stranger while exiting her office.
“I'm a 28 year old working woman of Indian origin. Have lived in the US for many years before this. Came to Dublin as I was flown in by my company. I've had nothing but great experiences with the Irish folks although had heard about the racism. This incident was out of the blue for me. I was exiting my office, minding my own business and this girl walking by me slapped me suddenly and kept on walking like nothing happened. What's worse is that people around us didn't bother too. What does one do in such a case? I have never experienced such things in the US,” the woman alleged in a Reddit post.
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Talking about the alleged incident, the woman continued, “She [alleged assulter] wasn't looking ahead while walking, she was looking down while walking to me. So she must obviously not be proud of what she's doing, but unfortunately she's quite miserable from inside.”
She explained, “I wish her well and hope she can come out of her misery,” adding that he will report the incident to police. “She could do worse things and people will be helpless like I was in the moment.”
In an edit to the post, she shared that since sharing her account, many indicated towards a certain individual who manages a hate account and often pulls such racist stunts.
What did social media say?
An individual suggested, “See if you can get CCTV and make a report with the Gardaí [Irish police]. I am so sorry this happened to you. It’s sickening.” The OP responded, “Thanks, the area has many embassies and is near an intersection, so I'm sure there would be some CCTV. This is helpful, thanks.”
Another commented, “F**k that is messed up… sorry, these racists in big cities like Dublin and Cork are only a tiny fraction of the population and most people do want a society of inclusion and diversity! Unfortunately, letting it go while continuing to tell Irish people that this happened seems like the only purposeful action anyone can take.”
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A third posted, “It is very disappointing what currently happens in the streets of Dublin. Once a nation of great tolerance, the Irish slowly became very racist and distant (even towards each other). I feel sorry for you, Miss. Hopefully, you will quickly recuperate (psychologically) from such an awful random incident.” A fourth wrote, “Just came here to say that I am sorry this happened to you - that is unacceptable. I hope you report to the Garda- and once again, sorry about this. Most Irish people are amazing and so friendly.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More