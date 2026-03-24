Indian-origin woman ‘minding her own business’ slapped outside Dublin office

An Indian-origin woman working in Dublin has alleged that she was randomly assaulted in broad daylight. The 28-year-old professional, who recently moved to Ireland from the US, described being suddenly slapped by a stranger while exiting her office. Many suggested the woman file a complaint with the Irish police. (Representative image). (Pexels)

“I'm a 28 year old working woman of Indian origin. Have lived in the US for many years before this. Came to Dublin as I was flown in by my company. I've had nothing but great experiences with the Irish folks although had heard about the racism. This incident was out of the blue for me. I was exiting my office, minding my own business and this girl walking by me slapped me suddenly and kept on walking like nothing happened. What's worse is that people around us didn't bother too. What does one do in such a case? I have never experienced such things in the US,” the woman alleged in a Reddit post.

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Talking about the alleged incident, the woman continued, “She [alleged assulter] wasn't looking ahead while walking, she was looking down while walking to me. So she must obviously not be proud of what she's doing, but unfortunately she's quite miserable from inside.”

She explained, “I wish her well and hope she can come out of her misery,” adding that he will report the incident to police. “She could do worse things and people will be helpless like I was in the moment.”

In an edit to the post, she shared that since sharing her account, many indicated towards a certain individual who manages a hate account and often pulls such racist stunts.