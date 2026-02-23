Indian family faces racism at 5-star Mauritius resort after paying ₹3.5 lakh
An Indian tech reviewer has recalled the racism he faced at a 5-star property in Mauritius, claiming that resort staff catered to European guests
An Indian tech reviewer has recalled the racism he faced at a 5-star property in Mauritius, claiming that resort staff catered to European guests while ignoring him and his family. The Indian man, who goes by @Starcommander10 on the social media platform X, said that the incident happened some time ago, but did not specify the exact date.
“Worst experience in Mauritius”
In his post shared on X, the man said that he had landed a new job and wanted to treat his parents, so he made a booking at a five-star resort in Mauritius — the island country known for its pristine beaches.
The booking cost him ₹3.5 lakh, but his experience at the resort left him disappointed and frustrated. “As an Indian I have faced many instances of racism but the worst experience was in Mauritius,” he said on X.
What happened at the resort
According to the man, he and his parents were in Mauritius on the day of Easter. Around 1pm, he called the reception to make a booking for lunch. He was told to wait for 15 minutes due to unavailability of tables.
By 1:45pm, no one from the resort had called him back. He and his parents decided to go down to the restaurant, thinking maybe the staff had forgotten.
“But when we arrived, we noticed there were no tables. We were very hungry and asked a staff member what is happening today?” the man said.
The Indian tourist approached a staff member to ask what was happening. The staff member asked if they were a guest of the property, then went inside without answering their question.
“Begging after paying ₹3.5 lakh”
The Indian man said that the staff member’s behaviour felt “very weird”. Even so, he did not want to let it ruin his vacation.
Around that time, a European guest informed him that the hotel had arranged an Easter lunch and all guests were invited.
Strangely, the Indian family was not informed about the Easter lunch. Instead, they kept waiting for someone to provide some guidance.
“We waited and waited. It was now 2:30pm. My mom then went to an old housekeeping lady staff and literally begged if we can have lunch somewhere,” the man wrote. “For the first time I felt bad. This is not the experience I wanted. Imagine begging after paying ₹3.5L.”
The housekeeping staff member “took pity” on the Indian family and led them to the location where Easter celebration was going on.
“Stunned by racism”
“What we saw shocked us. They had both the tables as well as food. Anyways, we were very hungry, we went to the buffet and ate some rice with butter and French fries,” the man said.
However, their unpleasant experience did not end there. When the man requested a staff member to refill the French fries, he received a dismissive response.
“French fries are over, there may be some left over potato wedges, you can have that,” the chef apparently told him.
To make matters worse, when a “white skinned boy” asked the chef for more French fries, the fries were promptly refilled.
“I was stunned by the racism,” the Indian tech reviewer said. Although he flagged it to the hotel manager, he was not even offered a flimsy apology. Instead, the manager simply said that his feedback had been noted.
“After paying the same amount as the other guests, I felt treated like a third world guest. Why did I not share this then? I was literally afraid of my safety,” the man wrote on X.
