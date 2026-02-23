Indian family faces racism at 5-star Mauritius resort after paying ₹3.5 lakh

An Indian tech reviewer has recalled the racism he faced at a 5-star property in Mauritius, claiming that resort staff catered to European guests while ignoring him and his family. The Indian man, who goes by @Starcommander10 on the social media platform X, said that the incident happened some time ago, but did not specify the exact date. An Indian man faced racism at a Mauritius resort, claiming his family was ignored and sidelined (Representational image)

“Worst experience in Mauritius” In his post shared on X, the man said that he had landed a new job and wanted to treat his parents, so he made a booking at a five-star resort in Mauritius — the island country known for its pristine beaches.

The booking cost him ₹3.5 lakh, but his experience at the resort left him disappointed and frustrated. “As an Indian I have faced many instances of racism but the worst experience was in Mauritius,” he said on X.

What happened at the resort According to the man, he and his parents were in Mauritius on the day of Easter. Around 1pm, he called the reception to make a booking for lunch. He was told to wait for 15 minutes due to unavailability of tables.

By 1:45pm, no one from the resort had called him back. He and his parents decided to go down to the restaurant, thinking maybe the staff had forgotten.

“But when we arrived, we noticed there were no tables. We were very hungry and asked a staff member what is happening today?” the man said.

The Indian tourist approached a staff member to ask what was happening. The staff member asked if they were a guest of the property, then went inside without answering their question.