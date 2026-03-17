Australian cop caught on camera calling Indians ‘f***ing perverts’, police force sued by Indian-origin man

An Indian-origin driver in Australia has sued Queensland Police, claiming he was racially vilified and denied a fair investigation after being charged with an indecent act. One of the arresting officers was caught on camera describing Indians as a “bunch of f***ing perverts” during the incident — and his racist comments have become part of the lawsuit against the police force. An Australian cop was heard making racist remarks against Indians on camera

Some background on the case In January 2023, police in Lawnton, north of Brisbane, responded to a complaint about a driver who was allegedly masturbating inside his car.

According to The Guardian, the driver — who wants to be identified only by his last name “Singh” — denies these allegations. Queensland Police investigated him for a year before the charges against him were dropped.

Singh, a rideshare driver, claims he was denied a fair investigation and subjected to racial discrimination. He has also denied masturbating in public.

He alleged in his federal court case the resident who called the police on him screamed: “You f***ing Indian dog! You s**t on my country! He’s a paedophile. Get him the fuck off our street.”

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When officers arrived, Singh said he showed them evidence on his phone, including details of a nearby Uber trip he had just completed and a call log indicating he had been speaking to his sister in India for the previous 59 minutes. In his statement of claim, the Punjabi man added that he had been speaking animatedly during the call and gesturing with his hands.

Mr Singh’s lawsuit In his federal court filing, Singh claims police ignored his requests for both a translator and a lawyer. He also alleges that comments made by one officer — recorded as they drove away from the scene — amounted to racial vilification.

Singh claims that he told police officers at the scene that he has a “basic understanding” of English, but his request for a translator was denied.

As the cops drove away from the scene, one of them made a deeply offensive comment about Indians.

Singh is now seeking $493,488 in compensation from Queensland Police, along wih aggravated and exemplary damages.

What the police officer said As they left the scene, a body camera recorded one officer telling a colleague about a separate call involving “a f***ing Indian guy” allegedly trying to “pick up” teenagers in nearby Petrie, according to a transcript cited in Singh’s statement of claim. The conversation then returned to the Lawnton incident, with the other officer outlining the allegations against Singh.

“F***ing Indians, mate, they are a bunch of f***ing perverts,” the first officer said, according to the transcript

In their defence filed in court, Queensland Police said the recording was made inadvertently and rejected claims that the actions of the two officers and the police prosecutor were motivated by Singh’s “race”, “colour” or “national or ethnic origin”.

They also denied allegations that Singh was refused access to a lawyer, a translator, or a phone call to his sister.

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