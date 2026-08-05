Human remains found in trolley bag on Tamil Nadu Express at Agra Cantt railway station; Chennai link under probe

The mutilated and partially decomposed human remains were recovered from an unattended trolley bag inside the general coach of the Chennai-New Delhi Tamil Nadu Express after the train arrived at Agra Cantt railway station early on Wednesday, triggering a multi-state investigation by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF). A forensic team collected biological samples from the scene before the body parts were sent for the post-mortem examination. (For representation)

According to GRP officials, the discovery was made after a passenger noticed blood seeping from a red trolley bag lying unattended in the rear section of the general compartment. A foul smell emanating from the bag prompted the passenger to alert the railway helpline, following which the control room informed the GRP.

Deputy SP, GRP, Rajesh Dixit, said the control room received the information in the early hours of Wednesday while the train had already crossed Gwalior and was approaching Agra Cantt. “The caller informed us that a red trolley bag lying unclaimed in the general coach was leaking blood and emitting a strong foul smell. Since the train had already left Gwalior, the information was immediately relayed to the GRP and RPF teams at Agra Cantt,” Dixit said.

When the train reached Platform No. 3 at around 5.30 am, GRP and RPF personnel entered the coach and opened the bag. “Inside, we found decomposed human body parts, including a severed hand and a portion of the torso. The remains had turned black due to decomposition,” the officer said.

A forensic team collected biological samples from the scene before the body parts were sent for the post-mortem examination. Police said the autopsy would help establish the cause and approximate time of death.

Investigators suspect the victim may have been murdered elsewhere before the body was dismembered and packed into the trolley bag in an attempt to dispose of the remains during the train journey. During the examination of the bag, police found packaging material bearing the name of a Chennai-based establishment, providing the first significant lead in the case.

“We have traced a logo on the wrapper in which the body parts were packed. It bears a Chennai connection. A GRP team is being sent to Chennai to coordinate with the local police, verify missing persons and murder cases, and examine CCTV footage from stations along the train’s route,” Dixit said.

Police are also collecting CCTV footage from railway stations between Chennai and Agra to determine where the trolley bag was brought aboard the train and by whom. Investigators will also carry out DNA profiling and other forensic examinations to establish the identity of the deceased. Officials said the investigation was being conducted jointly by the GRP and the RPF, while local police in Chennai would also be approached for assistance as investigators attempt to reconstruct the victim’s identity and the circumstances leading to the crime.