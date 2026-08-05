DLF eyes ₹1 lakh cr sales pipeline in 4-5 yrs, rules out REIT for now

Realty major DLF Ltd is targeting a sales pipeline of ₹1 lakh crore over the next five years, averaging around ₹20,000 crore annually, while remaining focused on the luxury housing segment and staying away from listing its commercial assets through a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for now. DLF Ltd is targeting a sales pipeline of ₹1 lakh crore over the next five years, averaging around ₹20,000 crore annually, while remaining focused on the luxury housing segment. (Picture for representational purposes only) (AI generated photo)

"Our 4-5 year horizon is around ₹one lakh crore worth of sales," DLF Chief Business Officer Aakash Ohri told PTI.

The company currently owns about 50 million square feet of commercial office and retail space, but has no immediate plans to monetise these assets.

"We are not looking at REITs at the moment as we don't need. We have a healthy ₹15,200 crore net cash position," Ohri said.

DLF expects profitability to nearly double from 2028 onwards from residential sales, as previous projects sold worth around ₹38,000 crore will begin to be delivered from that year onwards.

While the company has consolidated its residential development activities in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, it is looking to expand its customer base beyond these two markets.

About 13 per cent of DLF's current business comes from customers outside Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, and the company expects this share to double in less than five years with aggressive outreach, Ohri said.

The realtor has sharpened its focus on premium housing, with around 90 per cent of its new business now coming from luxury and super-luxury projects.

"The younger generation is now coming into buying real estate. The 24-35 age group has become an active investor segment," Ohri said, attributing part of the demand growth to younger homebuyers.

The company has also witnessed a sharp rise in purchases by non-resident Indians (NRIs), whose contribution to sales has increased from around 4 per cent in 2022 to 25 per cent in 2025.

Residential sales have grown significantly over the past few years, rising from around ₹1,000 crore in 2018 to about ₹20,000-22,000 crore in 2025, with the company expecting housing to remain the key growth driver.

DLF shares closed up 1.4 per cent to ₹652.40 a share at NSE.