Woman alleges 56 Indians 'forced to sit on footpath like cattle' in cold in Georgia

A woman took to Instagram alleging that 56 Indians faced "inhuman behaviour" while entering Georgia from Armenia's Sadakhlo Border, despite having "valid e-visas and documents." She urged the Indian authorities to take action against the treatment they allegedly received while visiting the Eastern European country.

“This is how Georgia treats Indians. Shameful & unacceptable!” the woman wrote, tagging the official profiles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ministry of External Affairs, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.”

In the Instagram post, the woman claimed that the 56 Indians were made to wait in freezing temperatures, without access to food or washroom facilities. “Confiscated our passports for 2+ hrs with no communication. Forced to sit on the footpath like cattle,” she added.

She claimed that the group was stopped from filming, but recorded as if they were criminals.” HT.com has reached out to the Instagram user. This report will be updated when she responds.

How did social media react?

An individual remarked, “Oh God! We were planning to go to Georgia and Armenia in December for Christmas and NYE.” Another added, “Thankfully, we visited Georgia in August 2024, when these kinds of issues were not there. It is a beautiful country with very nice people. I'm not sure what is happening at the government level.”

A third expressed, “This is a second incident which I came across this week about the ill treatment of Indians by Georgian officials! I wonder what's going on.” A fourth recalled, “I visited Georgia in 2019, from Russia. Before entering there, I had heard similar stories about immigration. Still, when I reached there, they looked at me the same way as if I were a criminal. Still, fortunately, they granted me entry. The rest of it was a dream visit as my Georgian artist friends were at the airport to pick me up & make me explore beautiful Georgia, they are very welcoming people & kind too, but yes, for the last many years they have been creating problems for Indians, that's a sad story.”

A fifth wrote, “Contrary to popular belief, Indians are not treated nicely in Eastern Europe. You would be surprised to know that there have been more instances of racial profiling in Russia, Ukraine, Poland and Armenia.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)