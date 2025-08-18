Indian traveller reveals the ‘most racist’ country after visiting 120 nations

An Indian content creator who has travelled to 120 countries revealed which place he found to be the most racist. In a viral video, the vlogger, known as Explorer Raja on social media, claimed that his worst experience came while travelling in Georgia, a nation at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, where he was even strip-searched at the airport. Raja, who came back to the country 6 years later, expected them to treat him differently, but faced the same judgment. (Instagram/expraja)

"First time I was in Georgia in 2019, I had everything, a visa, a booking, a forwarded flight, but they made me wait for 4 hours at the border without any explanation. When I was flying out to Paris, they couldn’t believe I could fly to France. They even made me naked at the airport and checked everything," he recounted.

Raja, who came back to the country 6 years later, with his passport full of stamps and visas, expected them to treat him differently, but faced the same judgment. "At the immigration counter, the woman took a look at my passport and said, 'What is this? Why are you here?' When I told her I was a tourist, she claimed that it was impossible for an Indian to be a tourist," he said, adding that the Indian passport requires a US, Schengen or Canada visa for easy travel around the world, without which it is very difficult for travellers to get past immigration.

"It's not just Immigration, even the locals are racist. One hundred twenty countries and only a few countries that upset me, and this is one of them," he said.

The video drew reactions from Indians across the world. "100% felt the same way in Georgia. Beautiful country with terrible locals. I had a terrible experience at a money exchange and also in a few places where they would straight up ignore me," said one of them.

However, some Indian travellers claimed there experience in Georgia was completely different. "We met the sweetest people in Georgia. Travel experiences are so subjective, my god! So sorry to hear this," said an Indian woman.

Another added, "What? Really? Georgia is amazing, and I went there myself. Didn't face any issues or challenges."