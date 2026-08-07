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    Xiaomi's popular home appliances are finally coming to India, but there is a strategic twist

    Xiaomi's home appliances are finally headed to India. The move expands its smart ecosystem, though with an unexpected strategy.

    Updated on: Aug 7, 2026, 16:04:19 IST
    By Shubh Bhushan
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    Most Indians may long remember Xiaomi as a reputable Chinese brand that primarily develops smartphones and tablets across price ranges. And it sometimes dabbles in home appliances, particularly trimmers, air purifiers, and TVs as well. What they may be unaware of is that the brand’s positioning in China differs from that in global markets. Beyond smartphones, Xiaomi has also built a reputation as a lifestyle brand, dealing in large home appliances and lifestyle products. Its range of consumer durables is often praised for its strong value proposition.

    Xiaomi aims to grow its connected ecosystem by expanding beyond air purifiers into larger home appliances.
    Xiaomi aims to grow its connected ecosystem by expanding beyond air purifiers into larger home appliances.

    Now, after months of speculation, the brand has officially confirmed today that it will bring its range of high-end appliances and lifestyle products to India, but with a catch. The real story lies in how Xiaomi plans to bring these products to India. Read the full article for the complete picture.

    Meet Mijia: Xiaomi's next big bet for India

    On 7 August 2026, Xiaomi announced it would bring its home appliances and lifestyle products division to India under the sub-brand “Mijia”. The brand defines “Mijia” as Mi Home. It will join Xiaomi’s existing product portfolio in India, including POCO, Redmi, and Xiaomi (the flagship smartphone range).

    The move builds on Xiaomi's Human X Car X Home smart ecosystem, a strategy introduced in 2023 that aims to connect personal devices, smart home products, and cars via HyperOS. To support this vision, Xiaomi said it would make its connected ecosystem more intelligent and accessible to Indian households

    The brand would do so by expanding its existing range of home appliances beyond air purifiers into larger appliances.

    • Shubh Bhushan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shubh Bhushan

      Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism. Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.Read More

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