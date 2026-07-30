Woman takes 40% pay cut to work as receptionist: ‘My work was so draining’

On paper, Grace McClelland had it all — a leadership position, a good salary, and a solid career. Behind the scenes, she was struggling to keep up with workplace pressure and battling anxiety. How one woman opted to take a pay cut for better mental health and less stress (Representational image)

“I was proud of myself, but at the same time I was suffering,” the Australian woman told People magazine in an interview published earlier this month.

It was the feeling of ‘drowning’ in work that made the 34-year-old switch jobs — twice. Ultimately, she realized that working for one of world’s biggest fashion retailers was not for her and she switched career paths, taking a significant pay cut in the process.

A timeline of her career Grace McClelland began her career as a sales associate at a retail company, where she spent nearly five years working her way up. She was eventually promoted to store manager of one of the retailer's flagship stores, a role she described as a major milestone.

"When I landed my store manager role with [the brand], it was a huge step up for me, and I was really motivated to make my mark on the company," she said. "However, I felt like I had imposter syndrome and that I had to prove myself and to the company."

Soon, the demanding schedule and long commute began to take a toll on her. “My work was so draining, I had no energy to do anything outside of work,” she explained.

Despite feeling proud of the promotion, McClelland struggled with anxiety, burnout and the pressures of the job. She eventually resigned without another role lined up.

Switching jobs but feeling exhausted The Sydney woman later accepted an in-office position, but that lasted only four months.

She then returned to retail after being approached by a luxury retail brand, which offered her a higher salary, bonuses, overseas travel and other incentives.

"I decided to give it another go, thinking it may be different working in luxury," McClelland recalled, adding that she "had nothing to lose."

(Also read: ‘Disillusioned’ Indian man quits JPMorgan job and takes 70% pay cut: ‘Success isn’t big paychecks’)

She earned around AU$100,000 ( ₹66 lakh approximately), plus superannuation in the role and performed well, but ultimately found herself emotionally disconnected from the work.

"Whilst I was well compensated and performing well, ultimately, I felt so detached from my day-to-day work and like I was just going through the motions, faking enthusiasm, and couldn’t truly be myself," she said.

Realising she wanted a slower-paced and less stressful career, McClelland decided to leave retail management for a second time, despite acknowledging that the "financial change" was "scary" after spending years building her career in the industry.

Taking a pay cut for less stress After taking a month off to relax, Grace McClelland began applying for junior administrative roles. In July 2024, she landed a position as a receptionist and office manager.

She now handles administrative duties, supports colleagues with day-to-day tasks and helps keep office operations running smoothly. The move came with a significant financial trade-off, as she now earns around 40% less than the highest salary she made in retail management.

Rather than pursuing another high-pressure leadership position, McClelland deliberately chose a role that would allow her to slow down and recover. “I had no clue what I wanted to do long term, so I was thinking of this next job as being a ‘circuit-breaker’ where I could reset my nervous system while earning an income and think about my next move,” she admitted.

“When people ask me what I do for work, I don’t try to dance around being a receptionist, and it’s never met with judgement,” McClelland added. “I think truly a lot of people envy that I have such a relaxed job.”

With more time and energy outside work, McClelland also began focusing on creative pursuits, including crocheting and regularly posting on social media, eventually building an additional source of income.

(Also read: Woman cuts salary from ₹10.25 lakh to ₹4.75 lakh to back father’s business: ‘I did not want to abandon it’)