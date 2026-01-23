Bridgerton season 4 actor Yerin Ha on dealing with ‘imposter syndrome’: For someone who looks like me, it is real
Yerin Ha talks about leading Bridgerton season 4, the need for inclusivity and representation and dealing with imposter syndrome in the West
Bridgerton has made a place in the global pop culture since its first season, and with the upcoming season 4, Yerin Ha marks her entry into the world as a leading lady opposite Luke Thompson. To be the new entrant in a team that has a cast which has been there since season 1, the actor sees it as an opportunity to have a clean slate with the audience.
"It was nice to know that my story was going to be quite different compared to the other three leading ladies, and I was very privileged to be able to tell the story but I was super nervous. I was excited, but obviously I felt a lot of pressure in bringing this character and story to life," she says.
Yerin Ha adds that she looked beyond the show's global success and treated it as more of an opportunity. "I never saw it like a global success but as an opportunity through which hopefully, more doors will open up and more opportunities will open up."
Being from Australia and of a South Korean descent, Yerin insists that it can be difficult for people like her to make their place in mainstream show business in the West. "For people that look like me, imposter syndrome is a real thing. Sometimes you feel like this might be your last job and you never know. I sometimes do think that it's bigger than me in terms of that hopefully this show just actually proves that more people can be represented and more such stories can be told," she says.
Praising the Netflix show for its inclusivity, the actor says, “It's incredibly important and Bridgerton has been doing it from day dot and that's what intrigued me as well in the show. It is just is showing our world as it is today. We are a melting pot of cultures and what's so lovely about our love story and also the other ones as well, is that it's just that Benedict sees Sophie for who she is on the inside. I think we need a bit more of that, and we shouldn't judge someone based on their exterior, it actually should be based on their personality who they are on the inside. That's a beautiful story to tell and you should carry that outside as well.”