Bridgerton season 4 creator Jess Brownell on inclusivity: From the beginning, we wanted it to be an inclusive fantasy

As Bridgerton returns with its fourth season, creator Jess Brownell can’t help but beam with pride over the love and popularity the show has gathered globally. “It's incredible, I don't think anyone could have fathomed the impact that it would have. I was on the writing staff on season one and I remember thinking that this is really fun, but is it going to land, because it's not a traditional period piece for people who love them. We didn't know if young people would be interested in watching something that was set in the 1800s, but I am so pleased to see the way that it's been accepted,” she says.

The series has stood for inclusivity with its leading ladies each season, and Jess asserts that was always its core. “We knew from the beginning that this was a show, we wanted it to be an inclusive fantasy. Romance is already such a fantasy genre and so it seems to us to be very pertinent to allow everyone to see themselves represented within that fantasy,” Jess Brownell says, adding, “Every season, we try to be thoughtful about other ways we can expand representation. I remember that when you’re growing up watching a show, where you see yourself represented, it allows you to dream and believe that a piece of that might be able to be a part of your life. Every person is allowed to have that special moment of getting to dream and believe based on seeing someone who feels like them on the screen,” she says.

As Bridgerton season 4 is set for release on January 29 on Netflix, Jess insists that the takeaway from the new season starring Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha is “courage”. She says, “It's a season in which we have two people who each need what the other one has. Benedict is really playful but who would never really commit to anything and then you have Sophie, who is very hard-working, but needs to allow herself to dream of a bigger, better life and of love.”