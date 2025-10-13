Bridgerton Season 4 release date: When will Part 1 and Part 2 be out on Netflix?

‘Dearest Reader,’ as Lady Whistledon would say, the release date of the much-awaited Season 4 of Netflix's hit show Bridgerton is here. On Monday, the streaming giant finally released a teaser announcing the show's date, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect this season. Like last season, Season 4 will also be released in 2 parts. Bridgerton Season 4 will arrive in two parts, next year in 2026.

Bridgerton season 4 date announcement

The teaser showed the second-eldest sibling, Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), coming down the hallway staircase, almost brushing against the Lady in Silver. He will come to know her later at Lady Bridgerton’s lavish masquerade ball. Her name is Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha). She is the maid who is working for the Lady of the house, Araminta Gun (Katie Leung).

The upcoming season of Bridgerton will consist of eight episodes. It will be released in two parts, with Part 1 releasing on January 29 and Part 2 releasing on February 26. The fourth season is inspired by the third book in Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series, An Offer from a Gentleman.

Who is the season about?

Tudum released the synopsis of the season, which read, “When fate brings Benedict and Sophie back together, Benedict wrestles between the reality of his affection for this intriguing maid and the fantasy of the Lady in Silver — unaware that they are the same person. Will Benedict’s inability to see these women as one in the same derail the undeniable spark between him and Sophie? And can love truly conquer anything.”

Some of the returning members of the cast on season 4 include Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, and Hannah Dodd as Francesca Stirling.