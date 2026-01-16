Bridgerton season 4 actor Luke Thompson on becoming audience’s new muse: You want to live in people's imagination
Ahead of Bridgerton season 4 release, Luke Thompson talks to us about its global popularity, becoming audience's new muse and his chemistry with Yerin Ha
Actor Luke Thompson has been a part of the world of Bridgerton for the first three seasons, and now on the fourth season of the globally popular Netflix show, he is set to take centre stage. The new season focus on the romance between Benedict, played by him, and actor Yerin Ha’s Sophie, and Luke Thompson is ecstatic about coming to the forefront of the series.
Ask him if he feels any nervousness of leading the show, having been a supporting character for all previous seasons and he tells us, “It’s only excitement, actually. I was very lucky to get probably the most generous timing in terms of getting used to the world of Bridgerton and getting used to filming on camera as well as I had not done that much work on screen before. The world of being on a set is so complex and it takes a while to make friends with it. So, by the time of season 4, it was perfect for me to take the lead and for what was going to come next. I felt very lucky to be in a position where I just felt excited. I didn't feel any nervousness, I was just ready and looking forward to the adventure and to jump into it.”
The leading men of Bridgerton from previous seasons–Regé-Jean Page, Jonathan Bailey and Luke Newton, went on to achieve global popularity post the show. Is he ready for the same kind of love to come his way after the season drops on January 29? “I am curious about it, because I don't really know how it’s going to be as it's very hard to gauge on some level, as a sort of slightly detached version of that. I think if you can set a really clear boundary between the public you and the private you, actually you can enjoy the attention for what it is. People see all sorts of things when they see the show, they project stuff onto you and that’s sort of what being an actor is. But you want to live in people's imagination and what a great thing to be able to do that,” he laughs.
Talking about his chemistry with co-star Yerin, Luke recalls it a “rich” experience to work on it with her. “What’s lovely about the show and this particular storyline is that there are so many different contexts, whether it's the ball, my cottage or in the Bridgerton house. Our characters get to explore so many sides of their connection,” he says.
With the global popularity Bridgerton enjoys, the actor asserts on the importance of being a part of the world in his career. “There is so much content nowadays, so many shows and yet, to be in a show that commands the attention of millions of viewers, to break through this physical assault of our attention, it’s the dream as actors. It's something that you rarely get to experience. You never think that you will get to be in front of millions of people all over the world and be in a show that transcends different cultures. It is amazing,” he ends.