Bridgerton Season 4 announces its leading man in Benedict. Watch new teaser

Dearest gentle reader, Season 4 of Bridgerton has found its leading man in Benedict. On Tuesday, the official Instagram account of Bridgerton announced that the hit Regency-era show's fourth season will focus on Benedict, played by actor aLuke Thompson. (Also read: Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 review: Nicola Coughlan shines bright in the most complex and engaging season so far) Luke Thompson plays Benedict Bridgerton in the show.

It is Benedict's turn

“It has been brought to this author’s attention that perhaps it is time to unmask the newest suitor of the marriage mart … Benedict Bridgerton’s story is coming next season,” read the caption of the post. The new reel showed a montage of the characters whispering about something after reading the new outlet of Lady Whistledown, where in a mock-interview, Luke appears in a t-shirt and jeans and looks surprised that there is a fitting for a suit. When he is told that the outfit is for the masquerade ball, he smiles and tells: “In that case, come on in.”

More details

Season 4, as the logline reads, “turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict. Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down.” He then meets Lady in Silver, who captures Benedict’s attention at Violet Bridgerton’s (Ruth Gemmell) masquerade ball.

The first season of Bridgerton revolved around Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page), while season 2 was focused on Kate (Simone Ashley) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey). Season three, which released in two parts a few months ago on Netflix, put the spotlight on Luke Newton’s Colin and Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope.

By the end of Season 3, Benedict is not quite sure he wants in a relationship, as he begins to have an intense relationship with (spoiler alert!) the widowed Lady Tilley Arnold (Hannah New) and her friend Paul Suarez (Lucas Aurelio). Luke told Tudum, “His identity has been little bit of a question mark, but it doesn’t ever seem to really bother him. It often feels like … ‘You’re either this, or you’re this.’ He’s finding it out.”

The three seasons of Bridgerton are available to stream on Netflix.